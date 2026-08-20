Sandbox Percussion Reveals 2026-27 Season

The GRAMMY-nominated Sandbox Percussion has unveiled its 16th season. The wide-ranging programming highlights collaborations with some of the most important composers of our time at major venues for contemporary music, including Steve Reich at Trinity Church, Christopher Cerrone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Andy Akiho at 92nd Street Y.

Throughout the 2026-27 season, Sandbox Percussion also appears at Yale University, the Phillips Collection (Washington, D.C.), Chamber Music Northwest (Portland), and Schubert Club at Walker Art Center (Minneapolis), and UCSD, San Diego, among other prestigious venues and festivals. All concert dates and details are listed below.

A season highlight is the group's residency at Trinity Church to celebrate Steve Reich's 90th-birthday year. One of the major figures in American music and a world-renowned composer, Reich has influenced and guided the forward-looking ethic of Sandbox Percussion since the group was formed. The programs feature Tehillim, Traveler's Prayer, Proverb, and Jacob's Ladder-in collaboration with Trinity Church's groundbreaking new-music ensemble NOVUS and singers from the Trinity Choir-as well as Clapping Music and Drumming, a masterpiece of early-1970s minimalism and a definitive work in the repertoire. Reich's intricate music for percussion and voices will be complemented by select works from Caroline Shaw, Andy Akiho, Viet Cuong, Jessie Montgomery, and others.

Another highlight is the completion of Pentalateral and its premiere in full. The group's ongoing collaboration with Andy Akiho builds on the success of the GRAMMY-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Seven Pillars, which Sandbox Percussion has presented around the world, from New York to Paris to Beijing. Pentalateral brings to fruition the artistic potential that was cultivated throughout the collaborative process for the earlier piece, this time with Akiho joining on steel pan to form a powerful quintet. The five musicians, who share a distinctive synergy, will continue to develop, complete, and record the hour-long piece through the end of this year and will take the full piece on tour beginning in spring 2027. The live performance will incorporate visual elements by Michael VQ, who also designed the lighting for the live performances of Seven Pillars. The movement 'Pentalateral I' is available now on all streaming platforms.

In 2026-27, Sandbox Percussion returns to the 92nd Street Y on two separate occasions, expanding its relationship with the eminent Upper East Side center for arts, music, and culture, where Sandbox Percussion has appeared every year since 2024. In the fall, the group performs Seven Pillars, returning in the spring for the world premiere of Pentalateral, with Akiho. Additional performances of Pentalateral take place at University Musical Society, University of Michigan; and Chamber Music Northwest, Portland. Seven Pillars will also be performed at String Theory at The Hunter, Chattanooga.

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Sandbox Percussion presents two shows featuring selections from the celebrated composer Christopher Cerrone, whose music was featured on the ensemble's GRAMMY-winning 2025 album Don't Look Down, praised by Musical America as 'imaginative, original, and addictively effective.'

Another season highlight is the world premiere of Concentric Circles, the latest piece for percussion and orchestra by Viet Cuong, a frequent Sandbox Percussion collaborator. His green energy and environment-themed percussion concerto Re(new)al, premiered by the Albany Symphony in 2018, has become a calling card for Sandbox Percussion. Concentric Circles will also be premiered by the Albany Symphony as part of its 2027 American Music Festival.

Other 2026-27 highlights include a performance at the Phillips Collection, in Washington, D.C., where Sandbox Percussion revisits Michael Torke's BLOOM, captured in a stunning 2024 recording; performances of Vivian Fung's 2026 piece Goddess//Insect, featuring violinist Kristin Lee, at Music@Menlo, in the San Francisco Bay Area; and at Concert Nova, Cincinnati. A work for violin and percussion quartet, Goddess//Insect showcases the diverse interplay that is possible between instrumental forces. It was performed last season at Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

At Schubert Club at Walker Art Center, Sandbox Percussion performs Simeon ten Holt's minimalist masterwork Canto Ostinato (featuring Matthew Aucoin and Conor Hanick on piano), a piece shaped by softly chiming pulses and enthralling harmonic shifts. The group's arrangement for percussion quartet and two pianos was performed at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City festival, among many other venues. The recent recording with Metropolis Ensemble and Erik Hall (out now on Western Vinyl), was selected by NPR as one of 'The albums and songs of 2026 that we love the most (so far).'

Sandbox Percussion's upcoming album, available this fall on the Cold Blue Music label, features Prophecies of Fire, a work for percussion quartet by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams. 'I've come to regard these four young men as the foremost interpreters of my percussion music,' writes Adams in his program note. 'And I welcomed the invitation to compose Prophecies of Fire-a concert-length work-specifically for them.' The group gave the world premiere at Chamber Music Northwest in 2024.

Another album to be released this season features Christopher Theofanidis' Drum Circles, a concerto for percussion quartet, performed by Sandbox Percussion with the Albany Symphony and David Alan Miller. The piece was commissioned by Robert van Sice, a mentor to Sandbox Percussion.

Sandbox Percussion Season

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September 23

Trinity Church, NYC

Reich Festival (Show 1)

September 30

Trinity Church, NYC

Reich Festival (Show 2)

October 3

Topeka Symphony

Viet Cuong's Re(new)al

October 7

Trinity Church, NYC

Reich Festival (Shows 3 and 4)

October 18

Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.

Michael Torke's BLOOM

October 25

Concert Nova, Cincinnati

Music by Vivian Fung, featuring Kristin Lee

October 30

Music@Menlo, San Francisco Bay Area

Music by Vivian Fung, Gabriella Smith and Joan Tower, featuring Kristin Lee

November 7

92NY, NYC

Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars

November 15

UMS Michigan, Ann Arbor

Including selections from Pentalateral, with Andy Akiho

November 19

Trinity Church, NYC

Reich Festival (Show 5), featuring Sandbox Percussion and their students

January 27 & 28

Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC

Music by Christopher Cerrone

February 12

Peabody Institute, Baltimore

The music of Andy Akiho with the Peabody Percussion Group

March 5

Schwarzman Center at Yale University

Collaboration with Gandini Juggling

April 9

Schubert Club at Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

Simeon ten Holt's Canto Ostinato, with Matthew Aucoin and Conor Hanick

April 11

Chamber Music Tulsa

April 24

92NY, NYC

Pentalateral, with Andy Akiho (world premiere)

April 27

String Theory at The Hunter, Chattanooga

Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars

May 2

Durham Medical Orchestra

Viet Cuong's Re(new)al

May 12

Chamber Music Northwest, Portland

Pentalateral, with Andy Akiho

May 21

UCSD, San Diego

Pentalateral, with Andy Akiho

June 10-13

Albany Symphony's American Music Festival

Concentric Circles, by Viet Cuong (world premiere)

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