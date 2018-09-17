Samuel French Announces High School Competition for Royalty-Free CHICAGO: High School Edition Licenses

Last Thursday at the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) National Conference, Samuel French. Inc. announced the launch of The Chicago High School Edition Razzle Dazzle Competition, a national competition for teens that celebrates the meaningful impact that the performing arts have on their growth and development. Submissions are to answer the prompt: How do your students razzle dazzle your school community?



Inspired by a celebratory performance on Broadway of the musical Chicago in honor of John Kander's 90th birthday, Samuel French will award 10 winners with a royalty-free three-performance license to produce Chicago: High School Edition. This includes all rehearsal materials as well as rehearsal and performance backing tracks from Right On Cue Services. The application period begins today, and the 10 winners will be announced on February 11, 2019 via Samuel French's social channels and Playbill.com.



"Samuel French is proud to support students and their theatre programs, as well as highlight the importance of the performing arts in our schools and youth programs. We are excited to provide this opportunity for schools to make theatre happen in their communities," comments Abbie Van Nostrand, Director of Corporate Communications for Samuel French.



"There are schools all over the country who are putting on truly spectacular productions," adds Jameson McDougal, Vice President of Right On Cue Services. "Some of our favorite theatrical productions ever have come from high school competitions. ROCS is proud to partner with Samuel French for this competition, and we look forward to seeing what these 10 schools will do to go above and beyond and really razzle dazzle their community."



"We applaud The Razzle Dazzle Competition for shining the spotlight on local schools committed to shaping and expanding community access to the arts. Many people first experience and fall in love with theatre by being in the audience of a local student performance. It's from these very cafetoriums, stages, and gymnasiums that the next generation of artist and arts supporters will be born, and students will be celebrated for their problem-solving, teamwork and creativity," observes Timothy Allen McDonald, author and founding chairman of iTheatrics.

WHO CAN APPLY:

Entrants must be attached to an American educational body, organization, or youth group to qualify. Samuel French believes that theatre is at its best when it fully represents the human experience. For us, that means inclusion across race, gender, religion, identity and background. Tell your story.



HOW TO ENTER:

Visit samfren.ch/razzledazzle to submit an application between September 17th, 2018 and January 10th, 2019. With a written component and opportunity for video, applicants are asked to demonstrate how musical theatre impacts their students' lives, inside and outside their school community. Follow @samuelfrenchnyc and include the official hashtag #werazzledazzle to spread the word, ask questions, and share stories!



ENTRY PERIOD:

All submissions must be received during the entry period, which begins at 12:01 AM/ET on September 17, 2018, and closes at 11:59 PM/ET on January 10, 2018.

For more information visit samfren.ch/razzledazzle.

Samuel French is the world's leading publisher and licensor of plays and musicals. The company's catalog features some of the most acclaimed work ever written for the stage and titles by writers at the forefront of contemporary drama. Samuel French is proud to have served as a leader in theatrical publishing and licensing for over 180 years and is committed to the future by championing for playwrights, innovating the industry, and celebrating all those who make theatre around the world. www.SamuelFrench.com

