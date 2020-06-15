Samantha Williams Will Host BLACK THEATRE MATTERS Discussion on June 16

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Samantha Williams is hosting Black Theatre Matters, a fundraiser for the NAACP empowerment programs, on Tuesday June 16 at 6pm.

"I'll be talking to some of my favorite black creatives about their personal experiences in the industry and what they want to see CHANGE," Williams said of the event.

There will be appearances by Celia Rose Gooding, Shereen Pimentel, Marisha Wallace, N'Kenge, Kevin McAllister, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Sis, Khaila Wilcoxon, Sandra Okuboyeju, Ciara Alyse Harris, and Zhailon Levingston.

The event will be hosted on Tiltify, on the account that Andrew Barth Feldman typically hosts his Broadway Jackbox series.

Tune in at tiltify.com/@bwayjackbox/black-theatre-matters.

