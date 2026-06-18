Sam Shepard's AGES OF THE MOON Film Adaptation Wraps Production

Ages of the Moon, the new film adaptation of the Sam Shepard play, has recently wrapped production in New York, Deadline reports. Additionally, Liam Neeson has joined as an executive producer on the feature. A release date is not yet set.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Steve Buscemi and Aidan Quinn lead the project, with Oren Moverman adapting Shepard's play for the screen. Aiden Quinn also directs, with his brother Declan Quinn, whose credits include the filmed versions of Hamilton and Shrek the Musical, as the cinematographer.

The two-hander tells the story of lifelong friends Byron and Ames, who become reunited by their late-life loneliness and mutual desperation. Over bourbon on ice, they sit, reflect, and bicker at a remote cabin as fifty years of love, friendship, and rivalry are put to THE TEST as emotions rise to the surface.

Buscemi and Aidan Quinn first became involved with the material in 2024, doing a reading at The Abbey Theatre before bringing it to New York's Baryshnikov Arts Center. They are both producing the film, in addition to starring.

Ages of the Moon was originally commissioned by Ireland's Abbey Theatre and held its world premiere in 2009. It later played off-Broadway and saw subsequent regional productions in Dallas, Vancouver, and Berkeley.