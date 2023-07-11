Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman & More to Star in YES WE CANNABIS Series From Audible

Guest voices include Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Heidi Gardner and more.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman & More to Star in YES WE CANNABIS Series From Audible Audible in collaboration with global entertainment and media company Broadway Video will present a new scripted comedy, "Yes We Cannabis," set to debut exclusively on Audible on Thursday, August 24, 2023. A variety of comedic actors star in the 10-episode scripted audio comedy, including Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson, and Method Man with notable guest voices Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Heidi Gardner and more. “Yes We Cannabis” follows a trio of friends trying to start a legal marijuana company in Los Angeles, while looking for dates, going through a collective quarter-life crisis, and being Black in America. The scripted audio comedy series is created and written by  George K. Burns and Rochée Jeffrey.

Project Details:

Title: “Yes We Cannabis”
Director: Rochée Jeffrey
Creators and Writers: George K. Burns and Rochée Jeffrey.
Executive Producers: George K. Burns, Rochée Jeffrey, Britta von Schoeler for Broadway Video, and Ian Stearns for Audible.
Producers: Olutoye Adegboro, Gabriella Mezzacappa, Eddie Michaels, and Austin Breslow for Broadway Video.
Cast:  Sam Richardson, Method Man, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson, Richard Kind, Laci Mosley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Heidi Gardner, Tichina Arnold, Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch and Chris Parnell.
10-episodes

About Yes We Cannabis:

Feeling unfulfilled with his job as a pharmacist in Florida, George (Sam Richardson) quits and moves to California with a dream: start a legal cannabis company. With friends Brandy (Punkie Johnson) and Marcus (Langston Kerman), they are ready to aim high and stay high. But starting a business isn’t as easy as it looks—especially when you’re trying to run it with your dysfunctional friends. Yes We Cannabis follows the highs and lows of a cannabis start-up through the eyes of George and his two best friends. Throughout their journey, they encounter shady businessmen and the petty drama that comes with working with your friends; all the while juggling family issues, dating, and being Black in America.

Yes We Cannabis will join the slate of audio-only scripted original comedy series to come from the Audible and Broadway Video collaboration, includingExcessive starring Chloe Fineman and Joshua Jackson, Michelle Rojas is Not Okay starring Dascha Polanco, Past My Bedtime starring David Harbour, Motivated! created by and starring Nia Vardalos and Rob Riggle, Hot White Heist, featuring an all-queer cast led by Bowen Yang, the Ambie and Signal award-winning Hit Job starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Escape from Virtual Island starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Heads Will Roll created by and starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; 64th Man, starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky; and Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph, Lem Can Help starring Fred Armisen, and Christmas Delivery starring Gillian Jacobs and Sam Richardson.


 



