SYMPHONY OF BROTHERHOOD Concert Announced At Wells Cathedral Church This Weekend

The concert is a groundbreaking and unforgettable musical experience celebrating the shared fellowship of Black, Jewish and Christian communities.

Feb. 22, 2023  
The New Jersey-Israel Commission is co-sponsoring a groundbreaking and unforgettable musical experience celebrating the shared fellowship of Black, Jewish and Christian communities on Sunday, February 26 at 6pm in honor of Black History Month.

The concert, dubbed 'Symphony of Brotherhood,' is a production by Israeli American Grammy Award winning artist Miri Ben-Ari, in collaboration with world-renowned gospel performer Derrick Starks. This special event will fuse cultures, musical genres, and soulful sounds, at Wells Cathedral Church at 672 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Newark.

Co-sponsored by the Church of God in Christ, the concert, titled "Symphony of Brotherhood," the name of Ben-Ari's latest hit (featuring Flo Rida), also includes special performances by the reputable Melonie Daniels, Lena Starks, kr3ts dance company, and Dr. Pauline Plummer, Founder of Covenant Daughters International, in an evening of love and harmony.

Government officials and community leaders from across the state will attend the event, including New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey-Israel Commission leadership, Church of God in Christ (COGIC) Bishop of Israel and the first African American bishop ever to reside in Israel Glenn Plummer, and Bishop Kevin Knight.

There is no cost to attend the event, but advanced registration is requested via Eventbrite.

"Music has the unique capacity to unite our communities and remind us of the power and strength of friendship," said Ben-Ari, also a member of the New Jersey-Israel Commission. "The goal of our event is to celebrate Black History Month together, a collaboration between local Christian, Black, Jewish and Israeli-American communities coming together in unity."

"New Jersey is celebrated as a melting pot of so many various cultures, and the New Jersey-Israel Commission has, once again, created an initiative to unite our communities," said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. "I am thrilled to be celebrating Black History Month by attending this one-of-a-kind 'Symphony of Brotherhood' concert and we are looking forward to seeing how this unique performance will unite our communities and deepen friendships for the people of New Jersey."

Miri Ben-Ari is a Grammy Award-winning violinist, producer, humanitarian, "Goodwill Ambassador of Music" to the United Nations, TED speaker, and member of the New Jersey-Israel Commission.

Miri Ben-Ari is a classically trained violinist, who once studied under the late classical master Isaac Stern, Ben-Ari has helped to sell millions of records by collaborating with Grammy award-winning artists such and graciously will share her knowledge and experience, inspiring the young musicians.

"We need tolerance now more than ever" says Miri Ben-Ari http://www.miribenari.com, who has consistently broken barriers with her music and philanthropic endeavors. Miri Ben-Ari is the co-founder and CEO of Gedenk www.gedenkmovement.org

"I Have a dream." timeless speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ft "Symphony of Brotherhood," piece Miri Ben-Ari's a non-profit organization that runs creative programs to promote tolerance to young people. It is her love for music that fuels her passion to provide a quality and educational experiences teaching tolerance through music to young musicians. The young musicians will perform to Miri Ben-Ari's piece "Symphony of Brotherhood," ft Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. timeless speech "I Have a dream."

