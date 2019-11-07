SWINGING ON THE SEINE Comes To The Duplex, November 10

D'yan Forest brings her new cabaret show, Swinging on the Seine, to The Duplex for one performance on Sunday, November 10 at 4 pm. The production was co-written by Forest and Stephen Clarke, author of A Year in the Merde.

Have you ever wanted to know what life in Paris was like way back in the Swinging Sixties?

Comedienne, singer and living legend D'yan Forest has a story for you. At 85 years old, D'yan's true love (after NYC) is the city of Paris. She moved there in 1963 as a young, sassy ingenue looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. She had many unforgettable and hilarious adventures while immersing herself in the glitz, glamour and scandal of the era. And guess what? She'd love to tell you all about it!

Through stand-up comedy and song, accompanied by her trusty ukulele, D'yan takes you back to her first years in the City of Love. She also shares stories of her current life as an octogenarian, returning to the city that she loves to make it big once again.

Stephen Clarke is a British journalist and the internationally bestselling author of A Year in the Merde and In the Merde for Love, which describe the misadventures of Paul West in France, and Talk to the Snail, a hysterical look at understanding the French.

More info is available at www.dyanforest.com and www.stephenclarkewriter.com

Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/33rCTnn. The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, 61 Christopher Street (at the Corner of 7th Avenue) New York, NY 10014.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You