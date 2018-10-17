SUMMER Cast Album to Be Released on Vinyl

The Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - Original Cast Recording Album will be available as a limited edition, double album vinyl record from Republic Records beginning Friday, October 26 at Barnes & Noble retail and online at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/. The vinyl will also be available for sale at the merchandise stand in the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 West 46th Street.

The three actresses who play the role of musical icon Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever (Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

LaChanze received a Tony Award nomination for Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance as Diva Donna and Ariana DeBose received a Tony Award nomination for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Disco Donna.

Tickets are available through www.Ticketmaster.com online or by phone at 877-250-2929 or in person at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 8:00pm and Sunday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Group sales (of 10 or more) are available by calling 877-536-3437 or by email at groups@dodger.com. SUMMER offers a limited number of $40 rush tickets, available at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, beginning when the Box Office opens each day. A limited number of $40 tickets are also available the day prior to performance through a digital lottery at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/summer/.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You