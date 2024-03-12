SUFFS Launches Collection With Social Goods to Benefit the ERA Coalition Forward

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suffs will partner with Social Goods to launch a new, exclusive collection to celebrate women past and present using their collective voice to drive change. For each item sold from the limited-edition collection, 10% of the retail price will be donated to the nonprofit ERA Coalition Forward to help build a foundation for equal treatment under the law and a more equal future for all.

The Social Goods x Suffs "Great American Bitch" collection, inspired by a song in the musical, honors determined, goal-oriented women who find a sense of joy in getting shit done – just like the suffragists. The collection features a bomber jacket, crewneck sweatshirt, enamel pin, tote bag, and corduroy hat with prices ranging from $18 to $175. The full collection is now available at social-goods.com/SUFFS, and a selection of this merchandise will be available for purchase at the Suffs merchandise booth at the Music Box Theatre starting March 26 when the show begins performances.

“Especially in this crucial election year, it is important for us to take advocacy beyond the stage and support organizations who are fighting for real, radical change today – just like the suffragists did a century ago,” said lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “We are proud to partner with Social Goods, a women-owned business dedicated to supporting causes that matter, and to give back to the ERA Coalition Forward, an incredible organization working to finish the fight that suffragist Alice Paul started when she drafted the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923.”

“We created Social Goods, an online platform for statement-making goods, as we saw all the ways merchandise could be a catalyst for change. A new way to get people to start talking and keep talking on the issues that matter to them, while raising awareness and funds for the nonprofits fostering change,” said Kate Sokolov, who co-founded Social Goods with her sister Lisa. “Every product on the site includes a nonprofit donation, and we couldn't be happier to be working with Suffs to support ERA Coalition Forward's work to create a more just future,” added co-founder Lisa Sokolov.

“Suffs brings the early movement for women's rights to life and reminds us that there is still work to do,” said Zakiya Thomas, President & CEO of the ERA Coalition and ERA Coalition Forward. “It's our turn to take on the mantle and make equality a reality with the Equal Rights Amendment. We are grateful for our collaboration with Social Goods and for their generosity fueling our movement for equality."

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai recently joining the producing team.