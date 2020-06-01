STREAM OF CHITA: A Legendary Celebration Raises $100,036 For BC/EFA COVID-19 Efforts

The illustrious Chita Rivera illuminated screens around the world with a stream of her one-night-only concert Chita: A Legendary Celebration. The evening, which streamed on May 29, 2020, and benefited Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS ' COVID-19 relief efforts, raised a spectacular $100,036.

The original concert celebrated Rivera's birthday in 2013, taking fans through her storied career with fiery performances from West Side Story, Chicago, Bye Bye Birdie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Sweet Charity and more. The evening also featured special performances from Tony Award winners Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen .

The 2013 event presented at the August Wilson Theatre raised $413,660, bringing Chita: A Legendary Celebration 's extraordinary performance total to $513,696.

Every dollar donated during the evening helps provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, including those within the entertainment industry, whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis.

The duo dished about Rivera creating the iconic roles of Anita from West Side Story and Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, her experiences working with Bob Fosse and Shirley MacLaine on Sweet Charity, her admiration for Tune and more. She also discussed her renowned professional relationship and deep personal friendship with celebrated songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb.

"The theater has always been the one place where people can come together and feel free, where they can forget about their problems for a moment," Rivera told Ridge.

Chita: A Legendary Celebration was originally presented October 7, 2013. It was directed by Graciela Daniele and written by Terrence McNally with music direction by Michael Croiter. Sound design was by Andrew Keister and lighting design by Jeff Croiter. Richard Hester served as production supervisor and Arturo E. Porazzi was production stage manager.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You