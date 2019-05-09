STRAWBERRY MILK Comedy Show Returns To Escondido

STRAWBERRY MILK is a monthly stand-up comedy show on a mission to make a world where white men are not the majority in comedy. If you're offended by that, you're a part of the problem. Our 8th show is Tuesday, May 24th, 2019, 8pm at Escondido, 146 Bowery in New York City.

Past Artists Include: Mia Jackson, Liza Treygar, Jessica Kirson, Rachel Sennott, Norlex Belma, Nore Davis, Chloe Hillard, Ginny Hogan, Eagle Witt, Sydney Washington, Quan Wiggins, Martin Urbano, Kate Berlant, Orlando Leyba, Naomi Ekperigin, Chinedu Unaka, Randall Otis, Megan Gailey and many more.

Strawberry Milk is devoted to diversity, committed to positive vibes and quality experiences, curated by trailblazing women that mean business. We are a monthly stand-up comedy production where white men? is not the main ingredient. The spotlight is on blended diversity, with flavorful stories. In a realm where white men are traditionally the gatekeepers of stage time and curators of determining what is funny, the all-women empowered producers are inverting reality and leveling the current playing field. With every show, the producers are meticulously restructuring the fabric of the comedy industry, discovering and putting on the next wave of comedians. We highlight new and established talent.

The founders, Glory, Kate and Olivia, met during a 'New Talent' night at a famous New York City comedy club. Throughout the night, they were consistently skipped by white men - white men that felt their narratives were much more important to share that night. In mutual frustration, the founders realized something had to be done. No longer would they be asking for respect, and permission to perform, they decided to create an alternate route, a new platform, to shake up tradition.

Glory a Dominican-Harlem native, recently featured in Teen Vogue, had enough of the nepotism, racism and microaggressions in the advertising industry, and decided to go rogue and launch a career in stand-up comedy and production; the approach she takes in her art is to share her observations of privilege, the cis female experience and social injustices in a 'pretty' digestible way for all audiences, incorporating many of her personal encounters. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University, College of Visual and Performing Arts, and is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.

Caroline's on Broadway, NBC - Universal, Harlem Nights, Apollo Comedy Cafe, Cleo TV are included in her credits.

Olivia Auerbach is a TV writer and stand-up comedian, recently featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Liv was born in Amsterdam, and spent a majority of her childhood in Asia. She's been in the New York stand-up scene for four years, and regularly performs at Caroline's, Eastville, Union Hall, Greenwich Village comedy club, and many more dark basements.

Her comedy is committed to finding the feminist connective tissue by all the different continents she's lived on - making sure to always elevate women's equality, global issues and the underbelly of society in her work.

Kate Robards was recently hailed as "hilarious" by the Washington Post. She is an award winning writer, performer, and producer. Born and raised on the Gulf Coast of Texas/Louisiana, her artistry consists of the narratives related to straddling the wealth gap, combating white privilege and fighting racism. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild, Sundance New Voices Finalist (2019), and holds a Master of Fine Arts from California College of the Arts. Kate lives in New York City and performs stand-up regularly at Caroline's on Broadway, Eastville, Broadway Comedy Club and more.

Tickets/Passes: $17 general seating in advance on Eventbrite





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You