STOPTIME: LIVE IN THE MOMENT Podcast Features Krystal Joy Brown, Analise Scarpaci and More

The first three of six episodes have been released on Lisa Hopkins' new "STOPTIME: Live in the Moment" Podcast. The podcast premieres with a special series of conversations with Broadway performers whose current shows have been put on hold due to the global pandemic. Guests include Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen, Maiya Blaney (Jagged Little Pill), Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton), Gabi Campo (West Side Story) and Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton).

In each episode guests are engaged in thought provoking and motivational conversations around practicing the art of living in the moment and embracing who we are, and where we are at. Hosted by Lisa Hopkins who is a Certified Professional Coach, Energy Leadership Master Practitioner and CORE Performance Dynamics Specialist at Wide Open Stages, www.wideopenstages.com.

Lisa is a passionate creative professional with over 25 years working in the performing arts industry as a director, choreographer, producer, writer and dance educator.

