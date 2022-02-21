STONE SOUP COOKING CLASS is Coming to Bernie Wohl Center in March

Stone Soup Cooking Class, a live theatrical cooking extravaganza for families that makes cooking seasonal vegetables fun and accessible for all, will be performed live on Saturday, March 5, at 2pm, at Upper West Side's Bernie Wohl Theater at Goddard Community Center as part of WHAM Festival.

Stone Soup Cooking Class is a fast-paced musical performance that presents 4 vegetable forward recipes prepared on stage by the chef-actors-singers and shared afterwards with the audience.

With a sprinkle of song, dance, and plenty of chop, slice, and dice, audiences learn how to turn farm fresh vegetables into delicious meals. Two "per-farmers" Tannis Kowalchuk and Jess Beveridge cook up seasonal dishes while cleverly enacting the folk tale of Stone Soup with vegetable puppets or enacting the history of global cookery.

As audiences learn how nutritious organic vegetables are grown, how to compost, and how cultures around the world prepare versatile cabbage, sung by Kowalchuk playing an accordion song-spiel entitled "Ode to the Cabbage," the room begins to fill with the savory aroma of vegetable soup. At the show's conclusion, the performer-cooks have demonstrated four recipes delivered with song, dance, and simple cooking techniques meant to inspire families to try it at home.

Following the performance, the audience is invited to eat the food that has been prepared on stage by the players.

Written and performed by Tannis Kowalchuk and Jess Beveridge, with direction by Dan Lendzian and presented by Farm Arts Collective as part of WHAM, Women's History Artist Month. Some proceeds from the WHAM Festival will go to support the summer Performing Arts Program serving children 8-14 in the community at Goddard Riverside Community Center.

Performance is Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2pm

Tickets are $10 for kids/students/seniors, and $15 for adults and are available at Eventbrite or at www.farmartscollective.org

Directions: Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue at W 91st Street. Take the Local 1 Subway to West 86th St. The Express 2 or 3, or the Local 1 Subway to West 96th Street. Or the A or C Subway to West 86th Street.