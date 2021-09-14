STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Host a Game Night With the Original Cast of HAIRSPRAY

Hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a special Game Night with members of the original Broadway cast of "Hairspray," in a special episode of "Stars In The House" featuring the Broadway cast of "Hairspray," on Tuesday, September 14th to benefit The Actors Fund.

Seth and James will be joined by Marissa Jaret Winokur (Tracy Turnblad), Matthew Morrison (Link Larkin), Kerry Butler (Penny Pingleton), Clarke Thorell (Corny Collins), Linda Hart (Velma Von Tussle) and Judine Somerville (One of The Dynamites Denizen of Baltimore) for an evening of fun and games, to raise money for The Actors Fund, which already includes a $1,000 matching donation from Julia Rhodes.

The episode will livestream at 8pm EST on Thursday, September 14th on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and make donations. Hairspray, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, was based on John Water's 1988 film of the same name, and takes place in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, and follows a teenager Tracy Turnblad's dream to dance on The Corny Collins Show.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.