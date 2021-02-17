STAGED Season Two Coming to Hulu March 16

A second season of the COVID-19 theatre comedy "Staged" will premiere on Hulu on March 16th.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as two actors whose West End play has been put on hold due to Covid-19, but whose director has persuaded them to carry on rehearsing online.

A star-studded list of guests will make appearances in season two, including Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Nick Frost, Josh Gad, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ewan McGregor.

Over his almost three-decades-long acting career, multi-award-winning actor David Tennant has left a trail of memorable characters over an expansive and diverse array of theatre, film, radio, and television credits. His West End roles include work in "Good" and "Don Juan in Soho." As well as being a seasoned professional actor, he is an award-winning voice-over actor. He has lent his voice to a wide range of characters, including 'Huyand' in animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"; "Spitelout" in How to Train Your Dragon; and 'Twigs' in Tree Fu Tom, among others.

Sheen is known for his starring roles in the Academy Award-nominated films "The Queen," "Frost/Nixon" and "Midnight in Paris." Other film credits include "The Twilight Saga" films, the "Underworld" franchise and the recent Netflix film "Apostle." On television, Sheen has earned multiple awards and nominations for his performances in "Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa!" and "Dirty Filthy Love," as well as his portrayal of Tony Blair in HBO's "The Special Relationship" and of Dr. Bill Masters in four seasons of the acclaimed Showtime series "Masters of Sex," of which he was also a producer. He currently stars on "Prodigal Son."

