SLEEPLESS Premiere Postponed to August 2020 at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Sleepless, the musical based on the film Sleepless in Seattle, has been postponed, due to the extension of the West End's shutdown through the end of June. Sleepless was set to premiere in London on 25 March 2020 at the newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Sleepless is now set for 25 August 2020 - 3 October 2020.

Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and Daniel Casey will star as Sam, Annie and Walter respectively. They are joined by Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. Also in the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak and Benjamin Wong.

SLEEPLESS is a new musical with a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by new British writers Robert Scott and Brendan Cull and will feature a 31-piece orchestra.

SLEEPLESS is the enchanting new romantic musical comedy based on the original story and screenplay of the romcom classic Sleepless In Seattle. SLEEPLESS tells the heart-warming tale of Sam, who moves to Seattle with his eight year-old son, Jonah, following the tragic death of his wife. When Jonah phones a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he suddenly finds himself one of the most sought after single men in America and a great news story for feisty journalist Annie on the opposite side of the country. Can Jonah bring the two together on the top deck of the Empire State Building? A fresh and lively book alongside a brand-new musical score bring this most timeless of romantic comedies to life on stage.





