SLAVE PLAY Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Signs Two-Year Deal with HBO

According to Deadline, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who made his Broadway debut in 2019 with Slave Play, has just signed a two-year deal with HBO, where he is developing a pilot and returning as a co-producer for the second season of Euphoria.

While the pilot remains untitled, HBO revealed that it will be based on his Yale Drama graduate thesis.

"Since first embarking on a theatre career I've known that tv/film would most likely be the only space where I could build a livelihood for myself, like many other playwrights before me," he told Deadline. "Yet, I wanted to make sure that any company I worked with in that space recognized the importance of maintaining the delicate ecology of theatre in these times.

Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE VINEYARD Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





