SIX's Andrea Macasaet Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Don't lose your head-- Andrea Macasaet is taking over our Instagram story today, February 24! She'll be giving our followers a behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway production of Six and you don't want to miss it.

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

Andrea Macasaet is currently portraying the role of Anne Boleyn in Six on Broadway. Previously starred in SIX at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; American Repertory Theater, The Citadel Theatre and The Ordway Center of Performing Arts. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, and a graduate from CCPA (Victoria, Canada). Credits include Canadian productions of Heathers: The Musical, Avenue Q, Miss Saigon and Prairie Nurse.