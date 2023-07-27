Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Six on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Six playing on Broadway?

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre, previously named the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. It is located at 256 West 47th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Six on Broadway?

The Lena Horne Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 49th Street (N, R, W), 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E) and Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7)

When did Six open on Broadway?

Six offically opened on Broadway on October 3, 2021. It was previously scheduled to open on March 12, 2020, but was canceled hours before when all of Broadway closed due to the COVID pandemic. Preview performances resumed on September 17, 2021.

Is Six playing outside of New York City?

Yes! Six is currently playing all around the world. In the United States, the musical is in the middle of two seperate national tours, known as the Aragon tour and Boleyn tour. Check out where they will play next here.

Six is also still playing in London's West End, where it has been running since 2019. It is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. It is also on tour across the UK and Ireland.

Six completed a run in Seoul, Korea in June 2023. Next it will play Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre September 23 to December 17, 2023; the Delamar Theatre in Amsterdam from September 20, 2023; and the New Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam from October 4, 2023.

What is Six about?

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

Who wrote Six?

Six was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who began development of the musical in 2016 when they were both students at Cambridge University. The musical premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. Much of the inspiration for the show came from female pop stars of today, including Beyonce, Adele, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and Ariniana Grande.

How long is Six?

Six is 80 minutes long, with no intermission.

What days of the week does Six play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Six?

The characters in Six are the real wives of Tudor monarch Henry VIII (1491-1547), who ruled England from 1509 to his death in 1547. They include:

Catherine of Aragon (1485-1536)

Anne Boleyn (1501-1536)

Jane Seymour (1508-1537)

Anna of Cleves (1515-1557)

Katherine Howard (1521-1542)

Catherine Parr (1512-1548)

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Six?

The opening night cast of Six included: Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymour), Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard), and Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr), with Standbys Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert , Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Is the original Broadway cast still in Six?

No, most of the original cast departed the Broadway production by December 2022.

What songs are in Six?

Musical numbers in Six include:

"Ex-Wives" – Company

"Ex-Wives (Reprise)" – Company

"No Way" – Catherine of Aragon and Company

"Don't Lose Ur Head" – Anne Boleyn and Company

"Heart of Stone" – Jane Seymour and Company

"Haus of Holbein" – Company

"Get Down" – Anna of Cleves and Company

"All You Wanna Do" – Katherine Howard and Company

"I Don't Need Your Love" – Catherine Parr

"I Don't Need Your Love (Remix)" – Catherine Parr and Company

"Six" – Company

"The Megasix (Encore)" – Company

Does Six have a cast recording?

Yes! The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 56 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. The Studio Cast Recording is also available to stream.

Did Six win any awards?

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and Best Costume Design of a Musical. It was nomianted in 8 categories.

Can I bring my child to Six?

Yes! Six is recommended for ages 10 and up, though as long as your child is over 5 years old, they will be permitted in the theatre.

How do I get tickets to Six?

Does Six have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via a digital lottery prior to each performance. The lottery is open at 9AM & closes at 6PM the day prior to the performance. Lottery tickets are limited to one entry per person & two tickets per winner.

Additionally, a limited number of standing room tickets are available for $49 the day of the performance when the show is sold out. Standing room tickets can be purchased at the box office only.

