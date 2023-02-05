Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIDE BY SIDE's Phoenix Best Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Side by Side by Sondheim runs through February 19 at The Repertory Theatre.

Feb. 05, 2023  
Tune in to our Instagram story as Phoenix Best takes you behind the scenes of her day at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Side by Side!

Phoenix Best (Woman 1) Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Alana Beck), The Color Purple revival (Swing). National Tour: Les Miserables (Eponine). Other Theatre: A.D. 16, Olney Theatre Center (Mary), Dreamgirls, TUTS (Deena Jones), Macbeth In Stride, ART (Witch). TV/Film: The Best Man: The Final Chapters(Nicole), Love Life (Ogechi), Estella Scrooge (Mercy & Charity), From Sea To Rising Sea (Lu).

Celebrate legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim as the Rep revisits some of his most poignant, powerful and witty contributions to the American musical theatre canon. This cabaret-style revue features a variety of Sondheim's most notable songs, including a collection of rarely performed numbers straight from the cutting-room floor. Side by Side by Sondheim explores the breadth of Sondheim's acclaimed career, including numbers from Follies, West Side Story, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Pacific Overtures, Gypsy and more.

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre.

