SHIFT - Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre With Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler to Perform at (Le) Poisson Rouge

In celebration of the 20th edition of Mexico Now, WMI co-presents an eclectic showcase that features world-class, multi-award-winning musicians whose unique ensemble sounds are inspired by Mexican traditions, each putting their own, innovative stamp on those traditions.

SHIFT - Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler explores and deconstructs language and voice as a source of rhythm, generating an innovative and unique sound. Ampersan combines Mexican folklore and poetry with electronic elements, resulting in a hybrid-crossover approach to connecting Mexican soundscapes with more modern sonic ideas. Echoes in Proximity, is a recent project by Carlo Nicolau and Juan Cristóbal Perez Grobet, delivering an experimental ambient-jazz approach with prominent bass, violin, piano, and drum arrangements.

The IMPROVISATIONS series features artists referencing their own musical and cultural traditions in a collaborative and improvisational form.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

About Celebrate Mexico Now Festival:

For twenty years and counting, Claudia Norman's Celebrate Mexico Now Festival (CMN) has provided a vital pipeline connecting the American arts and cultural communities of New York City and Mexico. Following a triumphant post-COVID return to live programming last year, CMN commemorates two decades of programming with an expanded selection of performances, gallery shows, and special events in late November. Confirmed dates for the 2023 festival include presentations in the fields of literature, photography, folk story, culinary arts, and popular music, with more events set to be confirmed in the weeks ahead. In keeping with the festival's populist ethos, most events are free to attend. Celebrate Mexico Now is sponsored by CUNY/Mexican Studies Institute, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York.