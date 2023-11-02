SHIFT - Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre With Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler to Perform at (Le) Poisson Rouge

A unique showcase presented by World Music Institute and Celebrate Mexico Now Festival, featuring world-class musicians inspired by Mexican traditions.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

SHIFT - Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre With Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler to Perform at (Le) Poisson Rouge

In celebration of the 20th edition of Mexico Now, WMI co-presents an eclectic showcase that features world-class, multi-award-winning musicians whose unique ensemble sounds are inspired by Mexican traditions, each putting their own, innovative stamp on those traditions.

SHIFT - Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler explores and deconstructs language and voice as a source of rhythm, generating an innovative and unique sound. Ampersan combines Mexican folklore and poetry with electronic elements, resulting in a hybrid-crossover approach to connecting Mexican soundscapes with more modern sonic ideas. Echoes in Proximity, is a recent project by Carlo Nicolau and Juan Cristóbal Perez Grobet, delivering an experimental ambient-jazz approach with prominent bass, violin, piano, and drum arrangements.

The IMPROVISATIONS series features artists referencing their own musical and cultural traditions in a collaborative and improvisational form.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

About Celebrate Mexico Now Festival:

For twenty years and counting, Claudia Norman's Celebrate Mexico Now Festival (CMN) has provided a vital pipeline connecting the American arts and cultural communities of New York City and Mexico. Following a triumphant post-COVID return to live programming last year, CMN commemorates two decades of programming with an expanded selection of performances, gallery shows, and special events in late November. Confirmed dates for the 2023 festival include presentations in the fields of literature, photography, folk story, culinary arts, and popular music, with more events set to be confirmed in the weeks ahead. In keeping with the festival's populist ethos, most events are free to attend. Celebrate Mexico Now is sponsored by CUNY/Mexican Studies Institute, the Howard Gilman Foundation, and the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: See Danny DeVito & More on the Red Carpet at I NEED THAT Opening Night Photo
Photos: See Danny DeVito & More on the Red Carpet at I NEED THAT Opening Night

See photos from the opening night red carpet of I Need That starring Danny DeVito!

2
Review Roundup: PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Review Roundup: PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER is presenting Pal Joey! which just opened with a benefit performance and runs through November 5. Let's see what the critics had to say...

3
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook Photo
Listen: Barbra Streisand Reads An Excerpt From MY NAME IS BARBRA Audiobook

Get a first listen from Barbra Streisand's highly anticipated memoir, 'MY NAME IS BARBRA,' which will be on sale starting November 7th.

4
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV Photo
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV

Barbra Streisand has scheduled several television and radio appearances to discuss her highly-anticipated memoir next week. Streisand will talk about her new memoir and audiobook, set for release on November 7, with Gayle King, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, and more. Check out the lineup!

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas AlbumExclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Forthcoming Christmas Album
Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!Photos: First Look at Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in CABARET; Tickets On Sale Now!
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Stage Manager, and More - BWW Classifieds
Museum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 TicketsMuseum Of Broadway Will Celebrate Its One Year Anniversary Next Week; Will Offer $1 Tickets

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SHUCKED

Recommended For You