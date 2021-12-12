SEX & THE CITY Stars Who Have Bowed on Broadway

And Just Like That... New York City's favorite circle of friends is back on our screens! Sex and the City has returned for a new spin-off series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

After six seasons of an HBO television series, two movies, and now a spinoff, we couldn't help but wonder... how many of the show's stars have been on Broadway? And, for a show set in New York City, how many Broadway stars have appeared in different incarnations of the hit franchise? Read on to find out!

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw)

Sarah Jessica Parker made her Broadway debut in 1976 as Flora in The Innocents. She later joined the original Broadway production of Annie as July before taking on the title-role. In the following years, she appeared in a handful of Off-Broadway shows, including The Heidi Chronicles and The Substance of Fire, before returning to Broadway as Rosemary Pilkington in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick. Later that year, she starred in the title-role of Sylvia Off-Broadway. She then took on the role of Princess Winnifred in the 1996 Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Parker will return to Broadway in 2022, once again starring with Broderick, in a revival of Plaza Suite.

Parker & Broderick in the Boston production of the Broadway-Bound Plaza Suite

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs)

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her Broadway debut at the age of 14 in The Philadelphia Story. Her extensive list of Broadway credits includes The Real Thing, Hurlyburly, The Heidi Chronicles, Angels in America, Indiscretions, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, The Women, Rabbit Hole, Wit, The Real Thing, and, most recently, The Little Foxes, for which she won her second Tony Award. Additionally, Nixon directed two Off-Broadway plays in 2015, MotherStruck and Steve.

Nixon in the 2012 Broadway production of Wit

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt)

Kristin Davis made her Broadway debut in 2012 as Mabel Cantwell in a star-studded revival of Gore Vidal's The Best Man. She had previously appeared Off-Broadway as a replacement in The Exonerated in 2002.

Elizabeth Ashley, Cybill Shepherd, Kristin Davis, Donna Hanover in Gore Vidal's The Best Man

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones)

Kim Cattrall was seen on Broadway in WILD Honey in 1986 and as Amanda in the 2011 revival of Private Lies. She also bowed on the West End in Sweet Bird of Youth. Additionally, Cattrall also originated the role of Janet Weiss in the 1976 Toronto production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Cattrall in the 2011 production of Private Lies

Chris Noth (Mr. Big)

Chris Noth made his Broadway debut in 2000 as Senator Joseph Cantwell in the 2000 Broadway revival of Gore Vidal's The Best Man. He was also seen in the 2001 revival of That Championship Season as Phil Romano. Recently, Noth appeared Off-Broadway in Atlantic Theatre Company's production of The Mother.

Noth in Atlantic Theater Company's production of The Mother

David Eigenberg (Steve Brady)

David Eigenberg made his Broadway debut as an understudy in the original 1990 production of Six Degrees of Separation. He returned to the stage in 2003 as Toddy Koovitz in the Broadway transfer of Take Me Out.

Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino)

Mario Cantone's extensive career on the stage includes his debut in Love! Valour! Compassion! As Buzz Hauser in 1995. He was also seen in the 1995 revival of The Tempest, The Violet Hour, Assassins, A Room of My Own, Laugh Whore, and Celebrity Autobiography. Additionally, he starred in his own one-man-show, An Evening with Mario Cantone, which played on Broadway in 2002.

Cantone and Nico Bustamante in A Room of My Own

Sex & the City HBO Series

It would not be a show set in New York City without numerous Broadway cameos throughout its run. HBO's original Sex and the City seres also featured appearances by Julie Halston, Nathan Lane, Craig Bierko, John Slattery, John Dossett, Andre de Shields, LaChanze, Julie Murney, Christopher Sieber, Robert LuPone, Bobby Cannavale, Alan Cumming, Katie Finneran, Jodi Stevens, Geneva Carr, Mary Testa, Sally Mayes, Orfeh, and Ann Harada.

Sex & the City (2008 Film)

The franchise retuned in 2008 with a feature film that included Jennifer Hudson, Joshua Henry, Joanna Gleason, Kate Rockwell, Lena Hall, Daphne Rubin Vega, Veanne Cox, Annaleigh Ashford, and Sara Gettelfinger.

Sex & the City 2

The ladies returned in 2010 with a second film, this one featuring appearances by Kelli O'Hara, Shayna Steele, Norm Lewis, Condola Rashad, Kyle Dean Massey, Andrew Rannells, Ryan Silverman, and Max von Essen.

And Just Like That...

Now, as a new chapter begins with And Just Like That..., a fresh lineup of Broadway stars will join some familiar faces. Sara Ramirez, Christopher Jackson, and Isaac Cole Powell have been confirmed to appear in the new 10-episode run.

Tune into the first two episodes of And Just Like That..., now streaming on HBO Max, to see if you spot any of your favorite Broadway stars!