SEGAL TALKS Week 24 Presents Bryn Herdrich, Jeesun Choi and More

Tune in Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12 noon EDT.

Segal Talks has announced details for week 24 featuring BRYN HERDICH & JEESUN CHOI (Penny Thoughts), Elevator Repair Service's John Collins, Greig Sargeant & Ben Williams (Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge) on Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12 noon EDT.

Join them for a conversation about the Prelude 2020 pieces Penny Thoughts and Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge.

Bryn Herdrich (Co-Creator of PENNY THOUGHTS, she/her) creates live performance events and directs new theatrical work. She has been the Associate Director of The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp at Studio 54, and recently co-directed Is it Supposed to Last created by William Burke at PlayCo. Other credits include: My Life Has Been Extraordinary (Joe's Pub), Variations on the Main (JACK), Are We There Yet (The Bitter End), and Interabang (Ars Nova ANT Fest). Bryn has developed work at The Bushwick Starr, Clubbed Thumb, Williamstown Theater Festival, Ensemble Studio Theater, The Flea Theater, The Tank, Undiscovered Countries, and Dixon Place among others. Member of Soho Rep's Writer/Director Lab, MTC Directing Fellow 2018-2020, WTF Directors Corps, and the SDC Observership Class of 2018-2019. Upcoming: BUST with writer Jeesun Choi through the Soho Rep Lab. www.brynherdrich.com

Jeesun Choi (Co-Creator of PENNY THOUGHTS, she/her) is a transnational Korean playwright and physical theatre artist. Her plays move through diaspora, (im)migration, transnationalism to reveal the joy and agony of the human condition. Plays include BUST (Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab); Lost Coast(Nashville Rep's Ingram New Works Festival, reading at New York Theatre Workshop); The Seekers (Bay Area Playwrights Festival Winner, O'Neill NPC Semifinalist, Bushwick Starr Reading Series, Fresh Ground Pepper Artist Retreat); Dahlia (Lark's New Voices Fellowship Finalist, Dell'Arte International); Cecilies (Red Eye Theater, Minnesota Fringe Festival). She was awarded Artist of Exceptional Merit by Asian American Arts Alliance, and currently is the Ingram Lab Playwright at Nashville Rep, a member of EST/Youngblood, and a Usual Suspect at New York Theatre Workshop. She was a fellow at National Institute for Directing & Ensemble Creation at Pangea World Theater and a Works-in-Progress Artist at Red Eye Theater. MFA Ensemble-Based Physical Theatre, Dell'Arte International. www.jeesunchoi.com

John Collins (Director of BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE, he/him) founded Elevator Repair Service in 1991. Since then he has directed or co-directed all of the company's productions while also serving as the company's Artistic Director. ERS productions directed by John include Cab Legs (1997), Room Tone (2002), Gatz (2006), The Select (2011), Arguendo (2013), and fifteen others. The company's work, under his direction, has been seen in over a dozen countries as well as in cities across the U.S. John is an experienced sound designer and has worked for Richard Foreman, Target Margin Theater, and others. He worked as a designer and technician for The Wooster Group from 1993 until 2008. Current projects include Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, a new adaptation of Chekhov's The Seagull, and a new project based on James Joyce's Ulysses. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a United States Artists Fellowship, and a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award.

Greig Sargeant (Performer in BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE, he/him) NYTW: Bonnie's Last Flight, Fondly, Collette Richland, The Little Foxes, The Sound and the Fury. The Public Theater: Measure for Measure, The Sound and the Fury. The Vineyard Theater: Strictly Dishonorable. BAM/Next Wave Festival: The Parable Conference. Baryshnikov Arts Center: Go Forth/Please Bury Me. ERS: Gatz. Target Margin: Uncle Vanya. Regional: The Walker Arts Center, RedCat, Axial Theater, Johnny Carson Theater, Montclair State Theater, The Spoleto Festival. International: Culturegest - Lisbon, Vienna Festival, Amsterdam Festival, Adelaide Festival. Film: The Bad Infinity dir. by Graham Sack. Company Member: Target Margin Theater, Elevator Repair Service. Training: West Virginia University (MFA), William Esper.

Ben Williams (Performer in BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE, he/him) is an actor and sound designer. He produces and curates category-other.com. Collaborators include: ERS, Minor Theater with Julia Jarcho, Lily Whitsitt, Christina Masciotti, Suzanne Bocanegra, Kate Benson, Geoff Sobelle, Julie Atlas Muz, and many others. Awards for sound design: OBIE, Lortel, LADCC. Benwilliamsdotcom.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You