Ryann Redmond, Leana Rae Concepcion & More to Star in SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS Industry Reading

Songs For Slutty Girls, a new musical with Music, Book, and Lyrics by Kailey Marshall, Directed and Choreographed by Jen Wineman (FIVE; Dog Man), and Music Directed by Lena Gabrielle (Six; Emojiland; FIVE), will receive industry readings on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 1:30pm and 4:30pm at Haswell Greens (240 West 52nd Street). Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be provided as part of the 90 minute presentation.

The cast of Songs For Slutty Girls features Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Sydney Kane (The Moss Maidens), Tatiana Lofton (A Beautiful Noise, Little Shop of Horrors), and Ryann Redmond (Bring It On!, Disney’s Frozen). Casting is by Eisenberg Casting / Daryl Eisenberg, CSA.

Songs For Slutty Girls is a collection of experiences that examine the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Gut, and Hip. At the start of the new year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking orgasms and flirting with fuck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs For Slutty Girls is about finding yourself on the path toward sexual liberation.

“I started writing Songs For Slutty Girls when I was 20. I looked at the musical theatre cannon and realized that there weren’t any funny, truthful songs about sex or sexuality from the female perspective,” said writer Kailey Marshall. “That morphed into this show that chronicled a particularly tumultuous year in my sex/relationship life. The songs turned into a way for me to process all of my emotions around love and sex. My hope for this show is that it’s an opportunity to dance in your seat, drunk text your ex, and realize that you’re not alone in this crazy world of sex and dating.”

Songs For Slutty Girls is produced by Emis Entertainment, and general managed by Visceral Entertainment. William Spinnato serves as Stage Manager. All actors are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.



BIOGRAPHIES

KAILEY MARSHALL

(Music/Book/Lyrics) is a New York-based composer/lyricist who creates queer, femme forward, pop-infused musical theatre. Marshall’s work has been featured at 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Don’t Tell Mama’s, the Highline Ballroom, and Lincoln Center. Her musicals Confirmed and Songs for Slutty Girls received readings in association with Pace University’s New Musicals Program and she won the Twenty-Somethings Two Fresh Pens Contest with her song “Give It Up” and Taylor Louderman’s Write Out Loud competition with her song “Brave”. Her country revenge thriller, Vengeance, was developed as a part of Molloy College’s Pop/Rock Lab. Her most recent work, A Long Line of McKinney Women, was commissioned by Nebraska Wesleyan University and received its world premiere in 2023. You can find her pop concept album, Ghostwriter, on Spotify & Apple Music.

JEN WINEMAN

(Director). Selected NYC: FIVE (Currently running at Theater 555); Dog Man (New World Stages/Lucille Lortel Theatre); Retraction (TheatreRow); Less Than 50% (59E59); My Heart is in the East (La Mama); Fable (NYMF). Selected regional: As You Like It (American Shakespeare Center); Tiny Beautiful Things (Merrimack Rep); Game On (Pittsburgh CLO); Shakespeare in Love (Virginia Rep); Baskerville (Dorset Theatre Festival); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep & Miami New Drama); Sweeney Todd (Playmakers Rep). Tours: Dog Man (National tours: US, Canada, Australia); Twelfth Night and Midsummer (Asolo Rep). B.A. Vassar, M.F.A Yale School of Drama.

LENA GABRIELLE

(Music Director) is a New York City-based music director, arranger/orchestrator, composer/lyricist, and performer specializing in new theatre development. She recently returned to NYC after serving as Music Director for the SIX US Boleyn Tour for 18 months. Current: FIVE: The Parody Musical (Music Supervisor & Arrangements). Selected Off-Broadway: ¡Americano! (2022 Drama Desk Award nomination for music); Emojiland (January 2020 New York Times Critic's Pick); You, Me, I, We; Endangered: The Eco Musical. Selected Regional/Tour: Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Falling in Love With Mr. Dellamort, Aida, The Most Miserable Christmas Tree (world premiere), Sweeney Todd. Lena’s original songs and musicals have been performed all over the country, and her musical Tink received an award for excellence in family theatre at the New York Musical Festival in 2016.

LEANA RAE CONCEPCION

(Heart) is so excited to finally be getting the chance to work on Songs For Slutty Girls after falling in love with it during college! She’s currently in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Huge thank you to Kailey, Lena, Jen, William and everyone at Visceral for having her!

SYDNEY KANE

(Head). Off Broadway: The Moss Maidens by S. Dylan Zwickel. Other credits: Murder at the Gates, Songs For Slutty Girls, Nine. When not performing, Sydney is often writing, doing improv at UCB, or filming sketch comedy on interweb. To my friends, family and Kailey: even though I’m “Head”, I love you with all of my heart. BFA Pace MT.

TATIANA LOFTON

(Hips) .Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (Noise, u/s Doctor). Off-Broadway: Little Shop (Ronnette). National Tours: OOTI (Storyteller, u/s Asaka), Waitress (Nurse Norma, Becky). Regional: The Wiz, Merry Wives (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Pace Alum. Repped by Buchwald.

RYANN REDMOND

(Gut). Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen (first female Olaf), Escape to Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On. Film: Borderlands, A Good Person. TV: “The Good Fight”, “Heels”, “Younger”. Off-Broadway: Titanique, Usual Girls, Gigantic.

