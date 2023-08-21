Ryan Spahn's THE OTHER JOHN, to Premiere at Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival & Out at the Movies International Film Fest

New York stage actor, Ryan Spahn (Good Enemy, Jane Anger, AHS: Delicate), will premiere his new short film, THE OTHER JOHN, at the Click Here and Out at the Movies International Film Fest.

Co-starring Wyatt Fenner (Chrissy Judy) and Spahn, the film - inspired by the early films of Gregg Araki - is a found footage micro-short spying into the sometimes violent ways hook-up culture destabilizes gay men's ability to make honest and truthful connections. Spahn wrote and directed the film.

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival empowers the diverse LGBTQ-māhū-aikāne communities through the power of storytelling, and 2023 marks their 34th year of programming. The shorts program will stream worldwide September 11th-18th. For more information, visit their Click Here.

Out at the Movies International Film Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary and will take place in-person September 28th - October 1st in Winston-Salem. For more information, visit their website.

Spahn's independently produced features and shorts - Nora Highland, Woven, Grantham & Rose, He's Way More Famous Than You, Router, Who We Were, and The Hyperglot - have played over 25 film festivals, including Slamdance, LA Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and NewFest. Ryan co-created the digital series What's Your Emergency with Halley Feiffer and was a writer for Logo's Cocktails & Classics. As a playwright, his plays include Inspired By True Events, Nora Highland, Conversations With the Other Side, Adrienne and The White Bird, and Blessed and Highly Favored. Ryan is a graduate of The Juilliard School and has been published by Talkhouse, Rotten Tomatoes, American Theatre Magazine, and USA Today. For more information, visit his website.