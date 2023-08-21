Ryan Spahn's THE OTHER JOHN, to Premiere at Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival & Out at the Movies International Film Fest

A found footage micro-short exploring the impact of hook-up culture on gay men's connections.
POPULAR
New York stage actor, Ryan Spahn (Good Enemy, Jane Anger, AHS: Delicate), will premiere his new short film, THE OTHER JOHN, at the Click Here and Out at the Movies International Film Fest.
Co-starring Wyatt Fenner (Chrissy Judy) and Spahn, the film - inspired by the early films of Gregg Araki - is a found footage micro-short spying into the sometimes violent ways hook-up culture destabilizes gay men's ability to make honest and truthful connections. Spahn wrote and directed the film.
Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival empowers the diverse LGBTQ-māhū-aikāne communities through the power of storytelling, and 2023 marks their 34th year of programming. The shorts program will stream worldwide September 11th-18th. For more information, visit their Click Here.
Out at the Movies International Film Fest celebrates its 10th anniversary and will take place in-person September 28th - October 1st in Winston-Salem. For more information, visit their website.
Spahn's independently produced features and shorts - Nora Highland, Woven, Grantham & Rose, He's Way More Famous Than You, Router, Who We Were, and The Hyperglot - have played over 25 film festivals, including Slamdance, LA Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and NewFest. Ryan co-created the digital series What's Your Emergency with Halley Feiffer and was a writer for Logo's Cocktails & Classics. As a playwright, his plays include Inspired By True Events, Nora Highland, Conversations With the Other Side, Adrienne and The White Bird, and Blessed and Highly Favored. Ryan is a graduate of The Juilliard School and has been published by Talkhouse, Rotten Tomatoes, American Theatre Magazine, and USA Today. For more information, visit his website.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You