Roy Schreiber Releases New Book - A COAT OF MANY COLORS: PUTTING JEWISH CHARACTERS ON STAGE

Roy Schreiber has announced the release of his latest book, A Coat of Many Colors: Putting Jewish Characters on Stage. Published by Bookbaby on February 1, 2024, the book (ISBN: 9798350932010) is a collection of five diverse plays challenging traditional stereotypes of Jewish characters.

In a time where representation matters more than ever, Schreiber's work stands as a beacon of diversity and inclusivity. A Coat of Many Colors dismantles stereotypes through its rich narratives, showcasing the complexity and depth of Jewish characters.

The plays featured in the book cover a wide spectrum of stories and characters. From the reimagining of Shylock in "Shylock Revisited" to the gripping tale of screenwriter Salka Viertel's bravery in "Good Deeds," each play offers a fresh perspective on Jewish identity and history.

In "Margery Meets Harry," readers are drawn into the world of Harry Houdini as he encounters a reluctant con woman, while "Educating Henry Adams" explores the hidden Jewish heritage of the queen of Tahiti. The collection concludes with "The Optimist," where a Jewish college professor learns that solutions to life's challenges are not always logical.

Roy Schreiber, a former history professor turned playwright, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his work. With a background in both American and British historical societies, Schreiber's plays are meticulously researched and expertly crafted.

Commenting on the book, Schreiber remarked, "There is no such thing as a stereotypical Jewish character. Through these plays, I aim to challenge preconceptions and celebrate the diversity within Jewish identity."

Readers can find A Coat of Many Colors: Putting Jewish Characters on Stage on major online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple Books.

For more information about Roy Schreiber and his work, visit http://www.royschreiber.com or connect on LinkedIn.