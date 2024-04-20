Roy Schreiber Releases New Book - A COAT OF MANY COLORS: PUTTING JEWISH CHARACTERS ON STAGE

Available now on major online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple Books.

By: Apr. 20, 2024
Roy Schreiber Releases New Book - A COAT OF MANY COLORS: PUTTING JEWISH CHARACTERS ON STAGE
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Roy Schreiber has announced the release of his latest book, A Coat of Many Colors: Putting Jewish Characters on Stage. Published by Bookbaby on February 1, 2024, the book (ISBN: 9798350932010) is a collection of five diverse plays challenging traditional stereotypes of Jewish characters.

In a time where representation matters more than ever, Schreiber's work stands as a beacon of diversity and inclusivity. A Coat of Many Colors dismantles stereotypes through its rich narratives, showcasing the complexity and depth of Jewish characters.

The plays featured in the book cover a wide spectrum of stories and characters. From the reimagining of Shylock in "Shylock Revisited" to the gripping tale of screenwriter Salka Viertel's bravery in "Good Deeds," each play offers a fresh perspective on Jewish identity and history.

In "Margery Meets Harry," readers are drawn into the world of Harry Houdini as he encounters a reluctant con woman, while "Educating Henry Adams" explores the hidden Jewish heritage of the queen of Tahiti. The collection concludes with "The Optimist," where a Jewish college professor learns that solutions to life's challenges are not always logical.

Roy Schreiber, a former history professor turned playwright, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his work. With a background in both American and British historical societies, Schreiber's plays are meticulously researched and expertly crafted.

Commenting on the book, Schreiber remarked, "There is no such thing as a stereotypical Jewish character. Through these plays, I aim to challenge preconceptions and celebrate the diversity within Jewish identity."

Readers can find A Coat of Many Colors: Putting Jewish Characters on Stage on major online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple Books.

For more information about Roy Schreiber and his work, visit http://www.royschreiber.com or connect on LinkedIn.



Videos