Roundabout Announces Ticket Rewards Program

Roundabout Theatre Company announces Rewards By Roundabout offering an opportunity for all Roundabout customers earn points to see more of the company's Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, for free. Enrollment begins today; eligible tickets can be purchased for shows in Roundabout's 2019-2020 season, including The Rose Tattoo and Scotland, PA, which go on sale Friday, July 19.

"As far as we're concerned, theatergoing is one of the best habits a person can have-one we'd like to encourage in every possible way. Theatre-lovers are our lifeblood, and we realized the best token of appreciation we could give them would be a way to earn tickets to see even more theatre, on us," notes Todd Haimes, Roundabout Artistic Director/CEO.

With this totally free program, enrolled Roundabout theatergoers will get Rewards points commensurate with every dollar they spend on tickets. The points will accrue on the date of the performance, after which they can be redeemed for a free ticket-with different redemption-levels for Broadway, Off-Broadway and Roundabout Underground productions. For more information, visit rewardsbyroundabout.org.

Roundabout's 2019-2020 Broadway season will include The Rose Tattoo, by Tennessee Williams, starring Marisa Tomei, directed by Trip Cullman; the New York premiere Birthday Candles, by Noah Haidle, starring Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch.

In 2019-2020, Roundabout will present five new works Off-Broadway, including: Scotland, PA a new musical by Michael Mitnick and Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price; 72 Miles to Go... by Hilary Bettis; ...what the end will be by Jireh Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon; Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed and choregraphed by Michael Berresse; and Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

