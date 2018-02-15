Rosie O'Donnell's Theater Kids To Perform In Celebration Of Kids' Night On Broadway

The Broadway League is pleased to announce that Rosie's Theater Kids will showcase a special performance at Turnstyle (located beneath 8th Ave., between 57th and 58th Streets) on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:30pm in anticipation of Kids' Night on Broadway. The Broadway-themed program will be free and open to the public. Kids' Night on Broadway will take place in New York City on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket includes parking discounts, activities, and more. Many Times Square area eateries will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrée meals for kids. For tickets and information go to www.KidsNight.Broadway

Participating* 2018 restaurants include: Basera Indian Bistro, Glass House Tavern, Ikinari Steak, Nizza, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern, Schnippers, Sen Sakana, Southern Hospitality Restaurant, Toloache Restaurant, Tony's Di Napoli, Utsav, Virgil's Real Barbecue, and 5 Napkin Burger (*subject to change).

Participating* 2018 shows to date include: Aladdin, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Chicago, Farinelli and the King, Kinky Boots, The Lion King, Once On This Island, The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, School of Rock, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Wicked (*subject to change).

Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event, on numerous dates throughout the year.

Kids' Night on Broadway is a program of The Broadway League. It is generously presented by The New York Times and is sponsored by WABC-TV with additional support from Turnstyle and Westchester Family. Tickets will be available for purchase in early December. Fans can sign up for The Broadway Fan Club at www.KidsNight.Broadway to be the first to know when tickets go on sale!

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmys, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theatre Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges, with the support of the New York City Department of Education, is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

For more information visit BroadwayLeague.com, or follow @BroadwayLeague on Twitter and visit us at Facebook.com/BroadwayLeague.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Rosie's Theater Kids, founded in 2003 by Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Klinger, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and after-school programming. Its scholarship program, ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), serves students from Title 1 NYC public schools with free, conservatory-style training in musical theater from 6th through 12th grade after school at MARAVEL ARTS CENTER, RTKids' headquarters at 445 West 45th Street. The program's motto - "We're rehearsing for life" -is evident in its ACTE II offerings from performing arts instruction, to life skills development, academic tutoring and a home-away-from-home environment.

To date, Rosie's Theater Kids programs have impacted 65,000 NYC school students from grades pre-K through 12, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show or experience the thrill of seeing live performances. Its in-school program, PS BROADWAY reaches almost 1,300 fifth graders across 17 Title One public elementary schools annually, offering 15 weeks of introductory musical theater classes and tickets to a Broadway show. In 2015, Rosie's Theater Kids won the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at The White House, recognizing the organization as one of the top creative youth development programs in the country.

TURNSTYLE is New York City's Underground Market - a 325-foot-long passageway of fashion and food excitement situated below Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue, between 57th to 58th Streets. Featuring 39 small businesses, nationally recognized brands, rotating pop-ups presented by designers, artisans and artists, free live entertainment and seasonal events, Turnstyle offers variety, fun and style in a vibrant setting with high-top tables, selfie kiosks and a wide array of amenities for the 90,000+ daily commuters who frequent this Midtown Manhattan destination. From hats to flowers, dumplings to doughnuts, cell phone cases to sunglasses, wines, spirits, canine fashions and much more, Turnstyle lets you shop your way through the subway.

