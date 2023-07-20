Rose Marie Estate & Family Celebrates 100th Birthday of Stage/TV & Film Icon

Paying tribute to a timeless entertainment legend.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Rose Marie Estate & Family Celebrates 100th Birthday of Stage/TV & Film Icon

The estate of Rose Marie is launching a centennial celebration honoring the star of stage, screen, radio and television whose career spanned 90 years from Baby Rose Marie in vaudeville, to Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, to the top center square in The Hollywood Squares and the subject of the acclaimed documentary “Wait For Your Laugh.”

The celebration begins with the August 11, 2023 release of Rose Marie SINGS: THE COMPLETE MERCURY RECORDINGS & MORE from Sepia Records in association with the Rose Marie estate. Among the 29 classic recordings and rarities are favorite showtunes, standards and novelty songs – all available on compact disc for the first time. Some may only know Rose Marie as the comedienne from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” who occasionally sang, and not realize that she started in the business as a singer with her own radio show at the age of three. For decades prior to her television stardom she was primarily known as a singer opening Las Vegas, headlining the top nightclubs, and performing with the country’s best musicians.

Rose Marie’s daughter, Georgiana “Noopy” Guy Rodrigues, elaborates: “Just in time to celebrate her centennial year, we’re so happy to finally have a compilation of my mother’s music which her fans have been requesting for years.” In addition to her Mercury recordings dating to the 1940s and 1950s, there are many exciting and previously unreleased songs from her personal archives from her early career on radio and into the 1960s after she became a big television star. Mother accomplished so much in her long, amazing career in show business from childhood into her 90s. She loved her fans and would be thrilled to know that we’re still being responsive to them and continuing the conversations she started when she was three,” exclaims Rodrigues.

The new album also offers photographs and clippings from Rose Marie’s scrapbooks, including a compliment from composer George Gerwshin, who stated, “In my opinion, only five American female singers really comprehend modern rhythm. They are Baby Rose Marie, Mildred Bailey, Sophie Tucker, Ethel Merman and Aunt Jemima.  “I think the collection shows Mom’s phenomenal musicianship, her jazz sensibilities perfected during her days as Baby Rose Marie and the breadth of her versatility in being able to sing just about anything,” adds Rodrigues.

A virtual online release party for the album will take place on the official Rose Marie YouTube channel youtube.com/holdtheroses at 8:00 PM Eastern Time/5:00 PM Pacific Time on her August 15th birthday. It will be hosted by her daughter and feature rare video clips from her mother’s archives in addition to a discussion about the musical side of Rose Marie with friends, fans and famous faces.

August 15th will also begin the first of the 100 days of “Rose Marie Facts” which will be shared each day on her social media accounts. “We’ve been jotting down trivia for months about Mom that we will think fans will find interesting,” reports Rodrigues. More events and projects commemorating Rose Marie’s centennial will be follow.




RELATED STORIES

1
McDonald, Henry & More to be Featured in 92NY 23-24 Season Photo
McDonald, Henry & More to be Featured in 92NY 23-24 Season

Get ready for an incredible lineup of Broadway talent at the 92nd Street Y's 2023-24 season. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the best of Broadway at the renowned cultural center's historic 150th anniversary celebration.

2
VIDEO: Dance At The Gym From The Munys WEST SIDE STORY Photo
VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY

The Muny's production of West Side Story starring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page began performances on July 15. Watch highlights of 'Dance At The Gym' in all new video!

3
Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE

David Byrne appeared on “Morning Joe” to discuss creating Here Lies Love, which explores Filipino Dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power in the late Twentieth Century. During the interview, Byrne discussed the video of Imelda Marcos that inspired the musical.

4
Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update Photo
Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update

Andrew Rannells chatted with SiriusXM hosts Jess Cagle and Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. During their conversation, Andrew gives a 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' update and shares the story of his first time at the Golden Globes and how he ended up sitting next to Mark Ruffalo. Watch videos now!

More Hot Stories For You

Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'
Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James CaverlyDeaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James Caverly
New 42 Partners With the New York City Housing Authority to Provide Free Tickets to Families in NYCHA HousingNew 42 Partners With the New York City Housing Authority to Provide Free Tickets to Families in NYCHA Housing
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant ParkCasts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You