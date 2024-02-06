Robbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By Paramount

Coming off of the success of Mean Girls, Paramount is planning a full theatrical release for the movie musical later this year.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Robbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By Paramount

Robbie Williams's rise to fame will be told through the new movie musical, Better Man, which was recently acquired by Paramount.

Deadline reports that the feature is directed by Michael Gracey, who previously helmed The Greatest Showman. Coming off of the success of Mean Girls, Paramount is planning a full theatrical release for later this year.

Gracey also wrote the screenplay with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson. The film follows Williams' career trajectory, starting with the experiences that made him who he is today and the demons he battled on and off the stage. It is described as a "very original exercise in storytelling."

Williams is a member of the pop group Take That. Williams rose to fame in the band's first run in the early- to mid-1990s. After many disagreements with the management and certain group members, Williams left the group in 1995 to launch his solo career. 

Williams has sold more than 57 million albums worldwide. He is the best-selling British solo artist in the United Kingdom and the best selling non-Latino artist in Latin America. Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the United Kingdom.

He has also been honoured with fifteen BRIT Awards-more than any other artist-and seven ECHO Awards. In 2004, he was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame after being voted as the "Greatest Artist of the 1990s."



