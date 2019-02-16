Rob Zombie Wants to Bring HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES to Broadway

Feb. 16, 2019  

Could rocker Rob Zombie be coming to Broadway? According to MovieWeb, that may not be as unrealistic as it may sound!

Zombie thinks that his directorial debut House Of 1000 Corpses would work well as a Broadway musical. He revealed this while appearing on a recent episode of Larry King's talk show.

"As crazy as it sounds, I feel that my first film House of 1000 Corpses, which is kinda campy in a weird way, which is why at the time I wasn't that thrilled with it, I think would make a great Broadway musical," he said. "Because it's very much, when you go to Broadway now it's like Spider-Man, it's The Addams Family, it's Spamalot, you know? So that movie would translate well, I think because it's just ridiculous."

Read more on MovieWeb.

House of 1000 Corpses is a 2003 American horror film written, co-scored and directed by Rob Zombie. Set on Halloween, the film sees the Firefly family torturing and mutilating a group of teenagers who are traveling across the country writing a book.

      SHARE