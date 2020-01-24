Rob Rokicki and Broadway Cast Members From THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Appear At BroadwayCon

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Rob Rokicki, composer and lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will appear in an exclusive Q&A session at this year's BroadwayCon with David Gordon, President of the Outer Critics Circle, on Saturday, January 25 at 12:00pm.

Rokicki will also appear with Broadway cast members Kristin Stokes, Sarah Beth Pfeiffer, Ryan Knowles, and Jorrel Javier at the Album Signing Booth, hosted by Broadway Records (#503, in the BroadwayCon Marketplace), on Friday, January 24 from 4-5PM.

The Lightning Thief team will be signing copies of the Original Cast Recording of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which recouped its cost of production in 2019.

Produced by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical recently concluded its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, following a successful 32-city North American First National Tour, and will return to the road for a Second National Tour booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. The show previously received the BroadwayWorld Award for First National Tour: Best Touring Production.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.





