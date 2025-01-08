Riverside Symphony Opens 43rd Season With World Premiere Of DIDO REDUX 

Soprano Jamie Jordan to be featured on program for string orchestra.
Riverside Symphony will open its 43rd season with a widely varied program of works for string orchestra on Saturday evening, January 25th at W83 Ministry Center.
Under the baton of founding Music Director, George Rothman, the orchestra will unveil the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner composer Melinda Wagner's Dido Redux, a Riverside Symphony commission. In collaboration with librettist Stephanie Fleischmann, this modern reimagining of Dido, a strong woman nonetheless broken by love, recasts an earlier work by Ms. Wagner premiered by Dawn Upshaw and the Brentano String Quartet (hence “Redux”). Soprano Jamie Jordan (“...dispatched the part brilliantly -THE NEW YORK TIMES") a virtuoso new music interpreter in wide demand from coast to coast, will be the featured soloist.
The program will open with Mozart's ethereal Divertimento in D Major, KV 136 and conclude with Benjamin Britten's richly inventive early masterwork, Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge.
Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30pm
W83 Ministry Center
Featuring Jamie Jordan, soprano
MOZART Divertimento in D Major, KV 136
WAGNER/FLEISCHMANNDido Redux, World Premiere
BRITTEN Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10
Videos