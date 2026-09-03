Richard J. Hinds to Release 'The Journey To Associate Director And Choreographer… And Beyond' Book

Broadway and international director and choreographer Richard J. Hinds will bring readers behind the scenes of the professional theatre industry in his new book, The Journey to Associate Director and Choreographer... and Beyond: An Industry Guide for Practitioners and Creatives, published by Methuen Drama/Bloomsbury.

The book is available for pre-order through Amazon, Bloomsbury, and other major booksellers. Pre-order the book on Amazon here.

Drawing on Hinds' extensive career working on Broadway, in the West End, and at theatres throughout the United States and internationally, the book explores the often-overlooked role of the associate director and choreographer and the unique path these positions can provide toward becoming a director or choreographer in one's own right.

Rather than focusing solely on the creative process, The Journey to Associate Director and Choreographer... and Beyond examines the practical realities of building and sustaining a career in the theatre industry. Hinds offers insight into assisting and associating, maintaining the work of another creative, collaborating with high-level creative teams, navigating professional relationships, developing leadership skills, and ultimately making the transition from supporting another artist's vision to leading a room of one's own.

The book draws upon Hinds' experience working on major productions including the Broadway companies of COME FROM AWAY, NEWSIES, COMPANY, JEKYLL & HYDE, ELF, and others, offering readers a perspective shaped by years spent inside rehearsal rooms and productions at the highest levels of the industry.

Throughout the book, Hinds also brings together perspectives and experiences from leading theatre professionals, providing readers with a broader look at the many different routes a creative career can take.

With a foreword by Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun, the book has received advance praise from some of Broadway's leading directors and choreographers, including Jerry Mitchell, Michael Arden, Lorin Latarro, and Sergio Trujillo.

Designed for emerging and established theatre professionals alike, the book addresses a career path that is essential to the creation and maintenance of professional theatre but is rarely taught in traditional theatrical training programs.

The Journey to Associate Director and Choreographer... and Beyond is particularly suited for aspiring directors and choreographers, associate and assistant directors and choreographers, performers looking to transition into creative roles, educators, university theatre programs, and working professionals interested in expanding their careers behind the table.

Richard J. Hinds is an accomplished director and choreographer whose work spans Broadway, the West End, regional theatre, international productions, television, and live entertainment. His Broadway and West End credits include Come From Away, Company, Newsies, Elf, Jekyll & Hyde, Titanique, and Here Lies Love. As a director and choreographer, Richard has helmed productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore Music Theatre, La Mirada Theatre, The REV Theatre Co., and other leading regional theatres. His choreography has also been seen at The Muny, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, and on television for Disney+, NBC, ABC, FOX, and Lifetime.

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