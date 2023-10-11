Richard H. Blake Will Direct Reading of TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL

The reading will be held on Monday, October 23 in New York City.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Richard H. Blake Will Direct Reading of TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL will have an invitation-only industry reading on Monday, October 23 in New York City. With book, lyrics, and music by Holly Reed, music by Kelvin Reed, and directed by Richard H. Blake, this insightful new holiday musical tells the heartwarming story of a family who overcomes challenges to rediscover joy and an unwavering hope in the magic of Christmas.

The industry reading cast features Paolo Montalban, Kai Edgar, Salena Qureshi, Charlie Franklin, Amanda Jane Cooper, Major Attaway, Paige Faure, John Edwards, Cherry Torres, and Mike Backes.

In TRUE NORTH, a widowed father is deployed on a top-secret, military mission just weeks before Christmas, and his young son embarks on an unexpected quest to bring his dad—and Christmas—home. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do.

“Our goal with True North was to combine the joy and nostalgia of the holidays with a deeper story that will resound with audiences of all ages,” said Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed. ​​"In True North, each member of the Patterson family discovers a resourcefulness and resilience they didn’t know they had. They each learn that our gifts—and our challenges—are not meant to be borne alone. We’re stronger and more beautiful together than apart.”

"I feel very lucky to be a part of this show,” said Director Richard H. Blake. “Telling this story is so important because it shows how a real family, dealing with real struggles, can overcome hardships with love, understanding, inner strength, and a little holiday magic. I truly believe this timeless story will become a staple in the canon of great holiday musicals.” 

HOLLY REED (Book, Lyrics and Music). Along with husband/composer Kelvin Reed, Holly was commissioned to write “That’s What Friends Do” for Girlhood the Musical (CPA Theatricals) and Camp McAuliffe, which is now Camp [MySchool] the Musical, a fully customizable grade school musical. She is the owner and Creative Director of Reed Creative Group, an award-winning graphic and web design studio. She is the past owner and CEO of MusicalWriters.com, a resource to encourage and equip new musical theatre writers. Holly has extensive experience in design, creative direction, and brand consulting for the non-profit, entertainment, education, and healthcare industries among others. She is also a speaker, writer, and coach to aspiring entrepreneurs and dreamers of all sorts. Holly is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild and holds a BFA in design and music from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is co-founder of the Ally’s Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in North Texas devoted to granting a last wish to young, terminally ill mothers with children. 

KELVIN REED (Music) has served in church music ministry for over 25 years as choral director, pianist, and pastor. He has also produced multiple choral recording projects, and his student and adult choirs have performed in Chicago, New Orleans (with Lenny Kravitz), New York City, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C. Kelvin is also creator and producer of a variety of immersive holiday entertainment events, as well as music director for numerous theatre productions. Kelvin was co-composer (along with wife Holly Reed) of “That’s What Friends Do” for Girlhood the Musical (CPA Theatricals), Camp McAuliffe, and True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical. 

RICHARD H. BLAKE (Director) performed in his first Broadway show over 35 years ago.  Recently, he directed A Bronx Tale at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center, the show in which he originated the role of Lorenzo, famously portrayed by Robert DeNiro in the film. Other Directing and Producing credits include the new musicals “Rise”, “Taking Wing” and “Whiskeyland”. His Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Wicked, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Hairspray, Aida, Saturday Night Fever, Rent, Matilda, The Sound of Music, Macbeth, Teddy and Alice, and “The Prince” in The Prince of Central Park, a role for which he holds the honor of being the youngest person to ever have his name above the title of a Broadway Show. His Broadway career forms the backdrop to his one-man show 15 and Counting: The Music of My Life. His Film and T.V. credits include “Law & Order,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Equalizer,” “Madame Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Bite,” “HBO’s High Maintenance,” “Instinct,” “Dietland,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Elementary,” “All My Children,” “The Babysitter’s Club,” “Toonces and Friends,” and more. As well as numerous Off-Broadway, Commercial, and Radio credits. His favorite roles to date, though, are that of husband and father to his amazing wife and son.

MTTM Theatrics (Executive Producers). Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno bring together artists and supporters for the creation of new works and shepherd them to the stage. They were recently represented by A Christmas Carol. On Broadway and Rock & Roll Man at New World Stages off-Broadway.  Other credits include Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort and the upcoming Last Night at the Rue Bayou, and RADIO 930. Film credits include Summoning Sylvia now streaming on STARZ.  www.MTTMTheatrics.com
 

The invitation-only industry reading of TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL will take place on Monday, October 23, 2023, in New York City. 

For more information about the show, please contact, TheTeam@MTTMTheatrics.com or visit www.truenorthmusical.com. 



