Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL Will Be Celebrated at Greenwich House in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 4 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End

Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL Will Be Celebrated at Greenwich House in January

On January 20th at 7pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance presents Rhapsody in Blue CENTENNIAL. Gershwin's 1924 masterpiece is celebrated and new works inspired by his life and music are premiered.

 

Pianist Matt Herskowitz ("brings melodicism and a modern classical approach" -Jazz Weekly) will perform his distinctive arrangements of several of Gershwin piano solo compositions. In addition to singing classic songs by the Gershwins, baritone Charles Coleman will conduct the CompCord Ensemble on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

 

Featured compositions also include Anthony Branker's 'Five Etudes,' Gene Pritsker's 'Inspiration on a Very Famous Glissando,' Dave Soldier's 'Michael Callen,' Alon Nechushtan's 'Promenade with G,' Dan Cooper's 'Kitt and Caboodle,' plus recent Gershwin-inspired compositions and arrangements by Dennis Brandner, Franz Hackl, Ginka Mizuki, Ann Warren, Svjetlana Bukvich, and Jai Jeffryes.

 

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.




RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn

Broadway Podcast Network introduces the 'Backstage Pass' podcast with New York Theatre Barn. Get an inside look at the world of theater with interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.

2
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Epis Photo
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Episode

THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES celebrates its 300th episode featuring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block. Listen to the interview with the Broadway star and download audio and video clips from the episode.

3
Melissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The City Photo
Melissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The City

Concord Theatricals Recordings has just announced the forthcoming release of Sondheim In The City, a new album by Tony Award®-nominated actress, singer and author Melissa Errico. The album will release on CD, streaming and digital platforms on February 16, 2024.

4
Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Video: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at footage of Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 20th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 20th, 2023
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre BarnBroadway Podcast Network Debuts BACKSTAGE PASS Podcast With New York Theatre Barn
Tony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th EpisodeTony Award Winner Stephanie J. Block Joins THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES 300th Episode
Melissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The CityMelissa Errico Will Release New Solo Album, Sondheim In The City

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central WONKA
CHICAGO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You