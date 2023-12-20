Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL Will Be Celebrated at Greenwich House in January

On January 20th at 7pm at Greenwich House, Composers Concordance presents Rhapsody in Blue CENTENNIAL. Gershwin's 1924 masterpiece is celebrated and new works inspired by his life and music are premiered.

Pianist Matt Herskowitz ("brings melodicism and a modern classical approach" -Jazz Weekly) will perform his distinctive arrangements of several of Gershwin piano solo compositions. In addition to singing classic songs by the Gershwins, baritone Charles Coleman will conduct the CompCord Ensemble on a program of exciting new chamber music, including several premieres.

Featured compositions also include Anthony Branker's 'Five Etudes,' Gene Pritsker's 'Inspiration on a Very Famous Glissando,' Dave Soldier's 'Michael Callen,' Alon Nechushtan's 'Promenade with G,' Dan Cooper's 'Kitt and Caboodle,' plus recent Gershwin-inspired compositions and arrangements by Dennis Brandner, Franz Hackl, Ginka Mizuki, Ann Warren, Svjetlana Bukvich, and Jai Jeffryes.

The concert will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.