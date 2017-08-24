Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on PRINCE OF BROADWAY

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opens tonight, August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: "Prince of Broadway," the lavish, unwieldy, mostly enjoyable revue celebrating Prince's long and unparalleled career of presenting daring new musicals (usually based on difficult subject matter and incorporating strong visual concepts), has finally opened on Broadway after many stops and starts, and I'm "sorry-grateful" to see it there.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: Prince of Broadway bristles with the joyful noise of familiar songs delivered by a gifted and versatile cast of nine, under the direction of Prince himself, with an assist from Susan Stroman (The Producers,Scottsboro Boys). Jason Robert Brown's high-octane overture quotes composers as disparate as Stephen Sondheim and John Kander, Leonard Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber, not to mention J.R. Brown. It sets the scene for a celebration of a theater maker who still refuses to be pigeonholed as high- or middle-brow. A director who deserves the honor not only for championing many of the greatest stage artists of the late 20th century, but for making their work urgent and central to an audience lured from Times Square by movies, TV and rock arenas.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: On this cruise through Prince's greatest hits (and a few of his flops), there are as many Hal Princes as there actors on the stage, all speaking improbably in the first person, all offering bon mots ("And we had another hit!") or epigrams, pithy truisms, famous names ("Steve and I") or wry acknowledgments of the role of good fortune and hard graft in any illustrious career. As written by David Thompson, those do not amount to meaningful insight into the subject under review. And as a consequence, and despite the pleasures of hearing reprises of musical numbers like "The Worst Pies in London," "Being Alive" and "You Must Meet My Wife," the show functions mostly as a cautionary tale about the difficulty of anthologizing directors in a Broadway show.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: Imagine simultaneous revivals of a dozen or so of the standout musical productions of the latter half of the 20th century. That's more or less what Prince of Broadway crams into two-and-a-half hours, in sample-size nuggets that touch on the magic while leaving you craving more. Sifting through such an embarrassment of riches, it's inevitable that certain choices and omissions appear questionable, and the nine performers that make up the tremendously versatile and hard-working ensemble are a better fit for some roles than others. But this recap of an illustrious career leaves no doubt about the validity of producer-director Harold Prince's exalted status, even if it's thin on illuminating detail.

Robert Hofler. The Wrap: The clunky segues between numbers aside, "Prince of Broadway" most resembles a Met Opera gala, where one singer after another comes out in full costume to deliver a big aria. "Prince of Broadway" goes for that same wow factor, with everybody trying to outdo each other. Unlike the greatest hits of opera, though some of these Broadway tunes have been turned into anthems that are merely loud and bombastic, and these include the title songs from "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "The Phantom of the Opera," as well as "This Is Not Over Yet" from "Parade."

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Fine. But what does this musical have to say? Now 89, Prince has had a storied career, but we don't get that story here. Beyond his penchant for unconventional material, there's little insight into Prince's craft or his vision. It's not easy to detect the director's history in what we're seeing, since the musical numbers-greatest hits from shows including West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Company and Cabaret, plus a sprinkling of relative obscurities-feature new casts, new choreography (by codirector Susan Stroman) and new sets (by Beowulf Boritt, making budget-conscious nods to the originals). The songs wind up in an awkward space: divorced from the dramatic context that gave many of them their power, yet too tethered to their first incarnations to enjoy the interpretive mobility they might have in a straightforward concert or cabaret show.

Joe Dziemianowicz, The Daily News: In his various guises, Prince alludes to luck, success and failure, unusual projects and finally to just "do the work." It's not a deep dive into the mind of a master - more like, Shallow Hal. If you're okay with that and want to luxuriate in moments from some wonderful shows, you'll be entertained by the cast. Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Michael Xavier all get time to shine and take advantage of that to varying degrees.

