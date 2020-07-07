Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of Sara Bareilles' Apple TV Series LITTLE VOICE?

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Following her breakout role as Simone Davis in Lee Daniels' series "Star," O'Grady makes her return to television in "Little Voice," and stars alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

Little Voice will premiere around the world on July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+ and new episode will premiere weekly, every Friday. Find out what critics thought of the series ahead of its premiere below!

Caroline Framke, Variety:

In a time of marathoning shows, the aggressive sincerity of "Little Voice" could backfire. But with nine episodes running a half-hour each, the show is generally smart about how much it leans into its sentimentality, which ultimately befits its unabashedly enthusiastic characters. Sometimes it's subtle; often it's not; mostly, it's heartfelt.

Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter:

When she sings, or is just asked to behave naturally, O'Grady is likable and convincing - less so in the places that require humor or in an arc suggesting Bess' own drinking problem. Any of her scenes with the great Cooper, a Tony winner for The Life, have added authenticity, and she has beats of real sweetness with Valdez, an autistic actor whose frequently effective presence here shows that Nelson has learned some things since I Am Sam. The scenes with Louie and his transitional home group of neurodiverse friends blend comedy and sentiment and, like everything else here, the manipulation factor is high.



Tara Ariano, Collider:

Little Voice is a sweet, warm-hearted show, filled with natural performances and dotted with lovely songs. Its general willingness to leave story threads dangling makes the viewer feel she's been dropped into a true-ish tale of modern bohemia.

Related Articles