Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway

Ease on down to Broadway San Diego to see the show before it premieres on Broadway.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
De'Adre Aziza, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Zachary Noah Piser & More Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD Photo 2 De’Adre Aziza & More Join Idina Menzel-Led REDWOOD
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo 3 Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023 Photo 4 Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023

Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway

San Diego is no stranger to shows performing here and then heading to Broadway, and THE WIZ, now playing at Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theatre through Sunday, January 14th is making a similar journey.  With soaring vocals, striking choreography, and a vibrant cast this show offers a lot to enjoy, though the journey through OZ isn't without a few bumps in the road before its final destination.

Broadway-bound THE WIZ is a reimagined version of the 1975 musical and brings a very contemporary sensibility to this already updated version. Directed by Schele Williams, the show is high-energy and fast-moving. It uses the combination of the fantastical and the historical to explore, celebrate, and connect audiences with Dorothy’s journey through OZ through an African-American lens.

Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway

It opens with Dorothy (Nichelle Lewis) explaining to her Aunt EM (Melody A. Betts) about her difficulties fitting in at her new school and her desire to be somewhere else.  EM tries to reassure her but soon a tornado sweeps through town and Dorothy now finds herself in the technicolor New Orleans-inspired land of OZ.

Greeted by Addaperle ( Allyson Kaye Daniel), who is a good witch who hilariously can’t resist making fun of her sister whom Dorothy just crushed with her house.  The glittery glamorous Glinda (Deborah Cox) also arrives to advise Dorothy how to get home - she must as the magical Wiz (Alan Mingo Jr.)

Soon Dorothy finds herself on the yellow brick road (less a road and more sentinels to keep people on the right path) and she soon meets the Scarecrow ( Avery Wilson), the Tinman (Phillip Johnson Richardson), and the Lion (Kyle Ramar Freeman).  All they have to do to make their dreams come true is stick together, find the Wiz, and avoid the Wicked Witch of the West, Evilliene (also Betts) - how hard could that be?

Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway

The show is vibrant, ultra-fantastical, very funny, and musically glorious as a whole.  The scenic design by Hannah Beachler works with the digital projections by Daniel Brodi, and the lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara to create an eye-catching, and vivid place.  The costumes by Sharen Davis are equally character-building and striking - Dorthy’s signature pinafore and check are brought fashionably more modern, and each witch is distinct, colorful, and full of personality. The Wiz is beautifully slick, and streamlined as befits his status, but also allows for a quick costume change for a getaway.

The music and the vocals are the true highlight here, as Lewis, Betts, and Cox all provide heartfelt, and vocally exquisite runs throughout the show.  Betts first act “The Feeling We Once Had” is gorgeously warm and smooth, and her turn as Evilliene is full of texture as she cackles and screams.  Cox brings a beautifully jazz-inspired Glinda,  full of control and style.  Lewis as Dorothy has many lovely numbers but it’s her eleven o’clock number of “Home” that will stay with audiences as they make their way home.

The vocal arrangements by Allen Renè Louis, who also did the music arrangements with Joseph Joubert are stellar and incorporate and celebrate many genres from gospel, jazz, 70’s funk, within the musical.  The ensemble is incredibly strong in all of the musical numbers.

Choreography by Jaquel Knight is dynamic and energetic, with Richardson's Tinman's “Slide Some Oil To Me” and the second act opener ‘The Emerald City” being standouts. There some numbers will benefit from the continued refining as the show gets closer to its Broadway debut, and some dance moments that felt a bit rushed to get to the next scene.

At two hours and 40 minutes, the show doesn’t always keep its pacing steady, has some moments that would benefit from sitting and exploring for a few minutes more for a better emotional connection, and at times can feel like it is trying a bit too hard to be all the things at once.

At the end of the day, the show is filled with very talented people celebrating life, friendship, family, and living your fullest and most vibrant life.  Plus, their vocal power will blow the roof off of any theatre they are in, from here to New York.


How To Get Tickets
 

THE WIZ is playing at Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theatre through Sunday, January 14th.  For ticket and show time information go to www.broadwaysd.com 


Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Daniel




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCEN Photo
Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of The Age of Innocence.

2
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Photo
Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals

The Tony award-winning play based on the best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, will play the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido from February 16 to March 3, 2024. Check out the cast here!

3
CHAPATTI To Be Presented At Scripps Ranch Theatre Featuring Robert May And Grace Delaney Photo
CHAPATTI To Be Presented At Scripps Ranch Theatre Featuring Robert May And Grace Delaney

SRT presents Chapatti, directed by Christopher Williams and featuring Robert May and Grace Delaney. A heartwarming story about rediscovering companionship.

4
Playwrights Project Hosts 39th Annual Plays By Young Writers Festival Photo
Playwrights Project Hosts 39th Annual Plays By Young Writers Festival

Playwrights Project will present its 39th annual Plays by Young Writers Festival showcasing new scripts written by youth across California. This year's Festival will be presented to school groups and the public at the Salvation Army's Joan B. Kroc Theatre.

From This Author - ErinMarie Reiter

ErinMarie Reiter is a San Diego native and has been involved in theater since she was young, working both on stage and behind the scenes. Having studied musical and children’s theatre ErinMarie ... ErinMarie Reiter">(read more about this author)

Review: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to BroadwayReview: Ease on Down To See THE WIZ at Broadway San Diego Before It Goes to Broadway
Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023Feature: A Look Back at Some Memorable San Diego Shows in 2023
Review: PROOF at Backyard RenaissanceReview: PROOF at Backyard Renaissance
Feature: From Screen to Stage, Christopher Linnertz Makes ROGERS: THE MUSICAL SingFeature: From Screen to Stage, Christopher Linnertz Makes ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Sing

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
FUN HOME in San Diego FUN HOME
Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center (1/26-3/03)
The Cocktail Hour in San Diego The Cocktail Hour
Trinity Theatre Company (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in San Diego Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Wildsong Theatre & Arts Collective (1/26-2/25)PHOTOS
Chicago in San Diego Chicago
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/13-2/18)
The Crucible in San Diego The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
N in San Diego N
Point Loma Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
Six String Society's Back to Paris in San Diego Six String Society's Back to Paris
Brooks Theater (1/27-1/27)
The Wiz in San Diego The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You