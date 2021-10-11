Review Roundup: IS THIS A ROOM Opens On Broadway!

Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter opens tonight at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Let's see what the critics had to say!

This Is A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

The cast of This Is A Room includes Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Is This A Room still has a movingly human presence at its core. Davis gives a performance of heart-wrenching rawness and lucidity; as you watch her dissolve from the inside, what emerges with force is a sympathetic and specific portrait of a young woman trying to do the right thing in a very wrong time. This is a spare show, but Satter doesn't have to add much to the text to keep us fastened in. Reality is interesting enough.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: On the one hand-perhaps the upper hand-Is This A House is effective in illuminating the process by which the sometimes reassuring, sometimes intimidating FBI agents elicited Winner's less-than-winning admissions. On the other hand, adhering strictly to the word-for-word declaration introduces several questions. Okay, it's word-for-word, but after a while, doesn't the actors so assiduously replicating every verbal hiccup begin to feel like a stunt? Doesn't this representation prompt a thought about what is the more efficacious manner of representing theatrical reality (no pun intended)?

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Satter's staging ratchets up the tension slowly, subtly. Note how Garrick creeps behind Reality's shoulder, then inches closer and closer to her face. He throws around the word "voluntary," but could Reality simply have left? Everything about the situation-including the redactions in the transcript, which are punctuated by blistering sounds and stark lighting shifts-screams pressure; it's no wonder she eventually comes clean. (Side note: This is an argument for the lawyers, which she did not have. But the fact that her confession, which came before she was read her rights, was admissible is mind-boggling. If Briscoe and Logan had pulled this stunt with a perp on Law & Order, McCoy wouldn't have gotten the confession past any judge in New York.)