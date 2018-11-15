Review Roundup: Did Critics Have A Night To Remember At THE PROM?

The new musical The Prom officially opens on Broadway tonight at Broadway's Longacre Theatre!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day).

Let's see what the critics had to say!

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: With its elements of cruel ostracism in the high school corridors and its buoyant dance explosions of adolescent hormonal vitality, The Prom sometimes seems just a short hop from director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw's last Broadway success, Mean Girls. But the affectionate skewering of self-aggrandizing stage troupers also nods back to Nicholaw's 2006 production, The Drowsy Chaperone, which featured one of this show's stars, Beth Leavel, as a similarly outsize diva.

Matt Windman, amNY: Many important social issues - inclusion, arts education, community outreach - get run over by lame humor, underwhelming songs and ultra-hammy performances in this original musical, which is so flimsy, tacky and amateurish that it leaves you wondering how it got to Broadway in the first place.

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: Witness "The Prom," the new Broadway musical about what happens when Emma (Caitlin Kinnunen), a small-town lesbian, tries to take Alyssa (Isabelle McCalla), her closeted girlfriend, to the senior prom. The results are a bit sanctimonious in spots, but most of "The Prom" is really, really funny-and much of it, to my happy surprise, is funny at the expense of the good guys.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: Director Casey Nicholaw knows precisely want to do with his four ham actors, but leaves stranded the two lesbians and the many bigots surrounding them. His choreography makes this prom one high school dance worth attending. But then you realize you're watching a bunch of homophobes kick up their heels to have a good time. It brings to mind that Mississippi senator's public hanging.

Frank Rizzo, Variety: It seems like a dubious musical mash-up: Broadway narcissists-turned-activists take over a middle-American town to help a lesbian teen who just wants to bring her date to the prom. But with a tuneful score, a playful book, and performances that remind you what Broadway heart and chutzpah are all about, this cause celebre of a show turns out to be a joyous, funny, and sweet production that should appeal to several generations of musical fans.

