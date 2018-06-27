Review Roundup: Critics Weigh-In On Carey Mulligan in GIRLS & BOYS

BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan(Skylight, An Education) opened tonight in Girls & Boys, the shattering new play by Dennis Kelly (Matilda The Musical, Taking Care of Baby) and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner (Machinal, Chimerica).

Audible, Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, produces the limited five-week-only engagement at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), following its critically acclaimed world premiere earlier this spring at The Royal Court Theatre in London. Opening night at the Minetta Lane, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York, is set for Wednesday, June 20.

They met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly takes you on a journey that is at once hilarious, gripping and heartbreaking. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show-this is pretty rare."

Ben Brantley, The New York Times: Because this woman is portrayed with unswerving focus by Carey Mulligan, one of the most compelling stage actresses of her generation, there is never any question of her not succeeding in this mission. For the more than 100 uninterrupted minutes that make up Dennis Kelly's "Girls & Boys," in which Ms. Mulligan is the entire cast, you are unconditionally hers.

Isaac Butler, Vulture: Girls & Boys, meanwhile, is intelligently designed, with a gorgeously clever set, and crisp lights from Es Devlin and Oliver Fenwick, respectively. It's sensitively directed by Lyndsey Turner and features a haunted, lived-in, and often quite funny turn from its lone onstage performer.

Joe Dziemianowicz, The Daily News: Words couldn't truly capture just how thrilling, shattering and simply phenomenal Mulligan is. Seeing is believing.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: New York City offers plenty of excellent acting courses, but there is no finer master class currently available than the one being presented eight times a week at the Minetta Lane Theatre. It's there that Carey Mulligan delivers an unforgettable performance in Dennis Kelly's one-person play Girls & Boys. For anyone interested in the art of stage acting, attendance is mandatory.

David Cote, Observer: I admit, the sole character in Dennis Kelly's exhilarating and brutal Girls & Boys is all too credible. As played to aching, bruised perfection by Carey Mulligan, the unnamed Woman takes us on a journey into darkness that we hope will turn out to be an elaborate lie-but know is not.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: What's most disturbing about "Girls & Boys" is that the play comes to New York from London's Royal Court Theatre, as does The Public Theater's just-opened production of "Cyprus Avenue." Back to back, these two plays contain more mayhem, dramatized or spoken about, than any theatergoer needs to witness in one year, much less one week.

Related Articles