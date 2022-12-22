Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film Adaptation

Review Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film Adaptation

Fresh off the best limited opening of the year, the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale has expanded to nationwide theaters.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Fresh off the best limited opening of the year, the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale has expanded to nationwide theaters. Get tickets now here.

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

Check out what critics thought of the film below!

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "The Whale is based on a stageplay by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the script, and the entire film takes place in Charlie's apartment, most of it unfolding in that seedy bookish living room. Aronofsky doesn't necessarily "open up" the play, but working with the great cinematographer Matthew Libatique he doesn't need to. Shot without flourishes, the movie has a plainspoken visual flow to it."

Ben Croll, The Wrap: "Fraser pulls off an impressive feat, acting as foil for the three players in his orbit while hitting intentionally contradictory notes. An English teacher, Charlie would no doubt describe his conflict as Man vs. Self, and that saddles the actor with a nimble push-and-pull. He must sell the optimism and booster good cheer he shows for others alongside the uncontrolled sorrow that has pushed him all the way to this point. To do so immobile and covered in prosthetics is no easy task, but the actor needs only his eyes and voice to get the job done. "

Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post: "Admiring Fraser's performance as a man paralyzed by grief and self-loathing in "The Whale" doesn't necessarily mean liking the movie he's in. Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's play is a murky-looking, claustrophobic exercise in emotionalism at its most trite and ostentatiously maudlin."

Stephanie Zacharek, Time: "This is a story about a person in deep pain-which is to say its impulses are honorable. (It's adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter.) And the film is at times incredibly moving, thanks to Fraser's refined, mournful performance. Fraser wore a fatsuit to play the role, which has occasioned some critical online chatter."

Robbie Collin, The Telegraph: "The premise, especially in concert with that title, makes The Whale sound like a freak show - or worse still, an Oscar grab. (Fraser plays the role in a seamlessly realistic prosthetic suit which itself weighed more than 21 stone.) But it's actually something far rarer and more wonderful."

Soren Andersen, Seattle Times: "Hunter's screenplay is adapted from his 2012 stage play, and Aronofsky's decision to confine the picture to Charlie's cluttered apartment reveals its stage-bound roots. The disordered living space reflects the chaotic state of Charlie's mind. The place is an arena where all the characters' warring emotions are concentrated to an almost unbearable degree."

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune: "I have read the play, though not seen it in production, and while limited knowledge is a dangerous thing, I can see how the right staging of this five-character, one-set parable of suffering, redemption and Christlike goodness could be effective and affecting. The movie, alas, adapted by Hunter, suffers from one of the stranger cases of directorial miscasting in recent years. Darren Aronofsky is faithful to the basic confines of the script; he opens up the action only in dreamlike flashes, so we're basically at home, in the apartment, in close quarters, the whole way."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: "Fraser does an honest job in the role of Charlie, and Hong Chau brings a welcome fierceness and sinew to the drama, but this sucrose film is very underpowered."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: "Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his play, the intense chamber drama never disguises its stage roots but transcends them with the grace and compassion of the writing and the layers of pain and despair, love and dogged hope peeled back in the central performance. Fraser makes us see beyond the alarming appearance to the deeply affecting heart of this broken man."

Brian Formo, Collider: "The Whale did not move me because most of the character interactions announced themselves loudly and with increasing frequency. It is inorganic, gimmicky, manipulative, and its lessons are simplistic. As a character, Charlie remains mostly a body. He has a kindness to him, but this role is mostly to react to the wants and needs of others. The Whale does not engage outside of the known narrative of the actor in the film - it's his comeback!"

Odie Henderson, Boston Globe: "A good director will use editing and music to guide the audience through a film's themes and to its desired emotional effect. Aronofsky has proven he can direct, so what to make of the fact that this film is so hateful and vile? "The Whale" is too obvious in its disgust for Charlie for me to read it any other way."

Watch the trailer for The Whale here:


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
House That Inspired WONDERFUL TOWN to be Demolished Photo
House That Inspired WONDERFUL TOWN to be Demolished
14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village is being demolished. The house was once the home of Ruth McKenney, who wrote My Sister Eileen,” a 1938 collection of stories that provided the inspiration for the 1953 musical Wonderful Town.
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing Popular in WICKED Photo
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul Photo
Video: Take a Look Behind the Music of SPIRITED with Pasek and Paul
Get into the holiday spirit with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as they bring you behind the making of the music for Spirited starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell - Now streaming on Apple TV+!
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs Dont Start Now By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS Photo
VIDEO: Ashley Park Performs 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNING
December 22, 2022

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home and has opened the doors for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. In her first network TV interview in the home, Lizzo tells Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her. Watch a video preview of the new special now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW Trailer
December 22, 2022

Netflix released the official trailer for That '90s Show. Additionally, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests on the show. Jay (Mace Coronel) is also the son of Kelso and Jackie. Watch the new video trailer now!
Film at Lincoln Center Announces Jordan Peele CurationFilm at Lincoln Center Announces Jordan Peele Curation
December 22, 2022

Widely hailed as one of this century’s great directorial debuts, Jordan Peele’s era-defining Get Out injected new life into horror with its witty subversion of racial politics and elitist social mores. Two years later, his wildly entertaining Us plumbed everything from isolationist fears and late-capitalist power structures to the rich lineage.
VIDEO: Tayla Parx Premieres Animated Video for Holiday Song 'Ain't a Lonely Christmas (Remix)' With Bryson TillerVIDEO: Tayla Parx Premieres Animated Video for Holiday Song 'Ain't a Lonely Christmas (Remix)' With Bryson Tiller
December 22, 2022

Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx premieres an animated video for her holiday song “Ain’t A Lonely Christmas (Remix)” with Bryson Tiller. In addition, Parx will star as Donna Summer in the Casablanca Records biopic, Spinning Gold, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 31, 2023.
VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park Perform 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARISVIDEO: Watch Ashley Park Perform 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
December 22, 2022

Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.
share