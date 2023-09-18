Review: MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL, Wyndham's Theatre

A seamless balance between honesty and humour.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

The Old Man & The PoolMike Birbiglia is an well loved American comedian known for his appearances in many forms of media, in addition to many television, movie and comedy credits, he was recently acknowledged by Taylor Swift in her MTV award acceptance speech for his performance in her Anti-Hero video. Returning to the stage with a splash, The Old Man & The Pool is his latest solo show, written and performed by Mike Birbiglia, it follows the success of his previous shows including My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend.

This comedy performance focuses on the inescapably human issues of life, health and mortality. Whilst a trip to the Doctor’s office and coming to terms with one's own mortality may not seem typically humourous, Mike Birbiglia finds humour in the morbidity.

He tells his personal anecdotes with a seamless balance between honesty and humour, interspersing the more poignant tales within the show throughout, adding heart and impact to the show without ever losing the opportunity for a well-timed punchline.

His approach to the morbid themes are deftly told and by the conclusion of the show, we are all reminded that it is facing one's own mortality that can be what is needed to remind us what we are living for.

The set design by Beowulf Boritt suits the show perfectly. The curved backdrop gives enough structure for Birbiglia to work with and bounce himself off the walls if needed. Additionally, the lighting by Aaron Copp is well utilised and works well with the staging. At times, the scene is a pool, and at times, it is the pages of Mike Birbiglia’s own journal.

Mike Birbiglia may have performed this show hundreds of times, but he performs for the audience in front of him. This is a talented comedian who is unfazed by smoothly improvising within his show, ensuring that every opportunity is taken.

Well paced and with an ending that packs a punch, this is a show well worth seeing.

The Old Man & The Pool is at the Wyndham's Theatre until 7 October

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid




