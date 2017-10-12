Resistance Erupts Over Canceled Shows at American Jewish Historical Society

Controversy has erupted over two performances, which were recently canceled by The American Jewish Historical Society. According to the New York Times, the society's board just voted to cancel the events, which were co-sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace- a group to which the playwright, Dan Fishback, also belongs.

The official statement from AJHS reads:

After further consideration, the American Jewish Historical Society is cancelling the Balfour Program scheduled for October 26th and the dramatic reading of "Rubble, Rubble," scheduled for December 14th. While the programs themselves may have merit, they do not align with the mission of the AJHS.

The play, which would have received its first reading in December, is about "how Jewish families are broken over the politics of Israel-Palestine," explained Fishback. "The people who made this decision had no access to my script. This was about my beliefs."

