Renowned Jazz Musician Lezlie Harrison to be Featured on 'The Jazz Hour' on Get Live Radio

Tune in this Sunday, October 8th at 10pm EST.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

WGLR-DB Get Live Radio is a genre-diverse Internet radio station bringing a wide range of music to audiences 24/7. Based in New York City, Get Live Radio offers music from well-known artists & brand-new music from Independent artists. Get Live's aim is to introduce music circulating on the underground scene while still playing popular hits dominating the top 40. Get Live offers an original program line-up with music from different genres that include Alternative music, Hip Hop, Rock, R&B, Reggae, Pop, Jazz, House & more.

This Sunday, October 8th, Get Live Radio's original program, "The Jazz Hour" will air an interview with renowned jazz musician & radio host Lezlie Harrison. Lezlie has a rich background as a powerful vocalist in the Jazz, Blues, Gospel, & Soul music world. She is world-traveled having performed all over throughout the United States, & across seas. Lezlie, along with the late Dale Fitzgerald & trumpeter Roy Hargrove, is also a member of the triumvirate responsible for launching New York's world-renowned Jazz Gallery. In addition, she also acts as presenter & host of her own show on the well-known jazz radio station WBGO Jazz 88.3 FM. Lezlie is currently promoting her music CD titled "Let Them Talk", available on number of downloadable platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Bandcamp, Spotify, All Music & more.

The Jazz Hour is hosted by bassist & radio host Warren Cox; it airs Sundays on www.getliveradio.com at 10pm EST. Check out Get Live Radio at www.getliveradio.com for genre-diverse music 24/7. Apps are available for Android phones on the website. Get Live Radio can also be accessed via ROKU (search for 'FONYE Radio Network' then select 'Get Live Radio').




