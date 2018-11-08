Renee Fleming and Dove Cameron To Star In THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA At London's Southbank Centre

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has just reported that world famous soprano, Renee Fleming and television star Dove Cameron will be making their London debuts portraying Margaret and Clara Johnson in Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' acclaimed musical "The Light In The Piazza"!

The production will run at London's Southbank Centre from June 14. Daniel Evans will direct the production, which will feature a 40-piece orchestra.

Based on a novella by Elizabeth Spencer, the story is set in the 1950s and revolves around a wealthy Southern woman and her daughter who is developmentally disabled due to an unfortunate encounter with her birthday pony. The two spend a summer together in Italy. When Clara falls in love with a young Italian man, Margaret is forced to reconsider not only Clara's future, but her own deep seated hopes and regrets as well.

Fleming, A National Medal of Arts recipient, is also the winner of the 2013 Grammy Award (her fourth) for Best Classical Vocal Solo. She has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Diamond Jubilee Concert for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Fleming has recorded everything from complete operas, orchestral works, and classical songs to jazz, indie rock and the soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings. Her concert will include classical songs, opera arias and popular selections from musicals. Carousel is her Broadway debut.

Dove Cameron is best known for playing the dual role as both title characters in Disney's Liv and Maddie for four seasons, as well as starring in Disney's Descendants as Mal, Maleficent's daughter. Dove also appeared on NBC's Hairspray Live!, as Amber von Tussle, and in the film Barely Lethal with Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba and Samuel L. Jackson. She has made guest appearances on a wide variety of television shows, including Showtime's Shameless, ABC's Malibu Country, Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man and CBS's The Mentalist. It was recently announced that she will star as Cher Horowitz in an off-Broadway adaptation of the classic comedy, Clueless!

