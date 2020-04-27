Regional Spotlight: How the Alley Theatre is Working Through The Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today, we're checking in with The Alley Theatre in Houston, TX. We chatted with Artistic Director Rob Melrose.

First of all, I want to check in on the health and wellbeing of everyone at The Alley Theatre. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

Everyone at the Alley remains safe and healthy during this time. Recently, we were able to acquire funding from the CARES Act to bring back our temporarily laid off staff members. I am so happy to have everyone back with the company and look forward to brighter days.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at The Alley Theatre?

Currently, we are all working from home and collaborating using teleconferences. It's a whole new world for us, but we're adapting.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater?

A couple of weeks ago, we decided to cancel our annual Summer Chills production, Clue, and opted to move that production to a slot in the fall. We hope to open in the fall with this very fun production and look forward to seeing our patrons in the future. Currently, we are working on a few different ways to bring the Alley to the homes of our patrons with our brand-new Alley@Home program.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

We had a very successful run of our production of 1984 online and hope to do more filmed productions in the future. We have exciting projects that our Resident Acting Company members have been working on for our Alley@Home program. The content will be available very soon for theatre lovers around the world to enjoy.

What is the best way for people to help The Alley Theatre right now?

If people have the means to donate to our Lights Up! campaign, that is one of the best ways for people to support the Alley during this difficult time. Other ways for people to help the Theatre is to subscribe to our recently announced 2020-21 season and to engage with us on social media as we publish Alley@Home content.

Learn more about The Alley Theatre at alleytheatre.org. Check out the theatre's Alley@Home content here.

Donate to The Alley Theatre here!





