Regional Spotlight: How The Tank is Working Through the Global Health Crisis

Now more than ever it is important to support theater and do our part to keep the art form that we love so much alive and as thriving as it can be during these unprecedented times. While the global health crisis has temporarily put the theater world on hold, pausing all live performances and large gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19, theaters around the country have taken a hit. During this time of adjusting to our temporary new normal, theaters are figuring out how to take care of their team, and discovering the best ways to virtually bring theater to audiences.

Through our regional theater interview series, we are checking in with theaters all around the country, talking to them about how they are handling these difficult circumstances, learning what they are doing to move forward, and discovering the best way for people to help regional theaters during this time.

Today we're checking in with The Tank. We chatted with Meghan Finn (Artistic Director) and Danielle King (Managing Producer).

First of all, I want to check in on the health and wellbeing of everyone at The Tank. How is everyone doing during this difficult time?

We are gratefully healthy, some of us are with family elsewhere and some of us remain in NYC.

What do the days look like right now for those who work at The Tank?

We are taking things day by day here. Our work hasn't slowed down as much as shifted. We are now focused on recovery after our closure, and trying to make space virtually for as many of our artists as possible through CyberTank and our featured artist efforts.

It is obviously much more isolating than your typical day at The Tank proper. With so many artists coming through on a daily basis, a day in our space on 36th Street is a bit like working in a production of Noises Off every day. Getting to see our Artists present work virtually helps to sustain our energy so much right now. More than making space for them during this time, it reminds us why we are working so hard.

How much planning is going on both short term and long term for the theater?

Our plan in the short term is to create as many opportunities for artists to share their work through CyberTank as possible. What began as a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary arts gathering that is publicly shared online for our artists is expanding to include virtual programming across theater, music, dance, storytelling and comedy. As we begin to plan reopening our physical space when it is safe to do so, we are rethinking our use of space, to accommodate social distancing while supporting artists and welcoming audiences, and adapting live programming to allow for social distancing both in our space and through site specific programming out of doors.

Long-term, we are committed to making space and removing economic barriers for emerging artists to experiment and realize their most wild, ambitious ideas. We expect CyberTank to remain a fixture of The Tank going forward as another medium and tool with which we can connect artists and audiences and share work that is made especially for a digital frame.

Do you have plans to bring any previously filmed productions/upcoming events/classes etc. online?

Yes, we have been featuring CyberTank Digital Highlights each week on our site: high quality documentation of past Tank shows, starting with the Drama Desk Award nominated production of Manuel Cinema's Ada/Ava (New York Times & Time Out New York Critics Pick) and continuing this week with Sachiyo Takahashi's sheep #1, a toy theater puppetry piece presented in 2018.

We have a weekly CyberTank Variety Show at 4pm every Tuesday which presents short-form work addressing a particular question or theme, and you can see a full calendar of CyberTank programming, including some of our beloved series translated to a digital space, on our website.

What is the best way for people to help The Tank right now?

By joining us at The Tank's 2020 Virtual Gala on May 19th! This year, we are honoring Mara Isaacs, Tony Award-winning producer of HADESTOWN. With special performances and guests, luminaries of the stage will join us for a live streamed event hosted by Comedian Andrea Coleman (of the hit Tank Series Wack or Woke?) and featuring a live cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega of RANDWICHES. Tickets start at $30 and higher levels include ingredients kit and wine pairing delivered right to your door. And given the virtual nature, we have the opportunity to celebrate with Tank fans all over the country! With the closure of our theater, your support means more than ever. For all the details, visit www.tankgala2020.org.

Learn more about The Tank at thetanknyc.org. To donate, click here!





