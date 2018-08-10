Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/10 - MOULIN ROUGE, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature MOULIN ROUGE, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT and More!

Boston: Contributor Jan Nargi reviews MOULIN ROUGE, writing "Satine (a powerful Karen Olivo) is the glittering diamond in the rough at the Moulin Rouge. She is the star attraction promoted (and pimped out) by the club's owner and impresario Harold Zidler (a fabulously flamboyant Danny Burstein). When the club falls on hard times, Zidler coerces Satine into becoming the courtesan to the psychopathic Duke of Monroth (a sneering Tam Mutu) in exchange for a hefty infusion of cash."

Salt Lake City: Contributor Tyler Hinton reviews THE PRINCE OF EGPYT at Tuacahn, writing "Director Scott S. Anderson carefully balances this understated theatricality with thrilling visual spectacle. The natural setting of the amphitheater is gorgeous, with imposing red rock cliffs that make the audience feel they are actually in Egypt as the story unfolds. The backdrop is utilized to great success by scenic designer Brad Shelton, lighting designer Cory Pattak, and projection designer Jon Infante. Massive obelisk and sphinx set pieces look as if they were hewn from the red rock, the cliffs and trees are lit in different ways at just the right moments to augment the action, and projections of effects such as lightning and fiery hail reflect from the dark cliffs to astonishing effect."

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis reviews SISTER ACT, writing "The focus and commitment of Wilkinson's talented cast is apparent from the very first scene, never once flagging for the two-and-a-half hours of playing time during which Deloris and her cohorts cavort about the magical floating stage at Chaffin's (yep, the stage once again descends from the flyspace above to the delight of audiences) to bring the farfetched, if immensely entertaining, story to life. Based on the 1992 film that starred Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith."

UK / West End: Contributor Marianka Swain reviews BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse, writing "Leading a company brimming with triple-threat talent, Robyn McIntyre nicely conveys Campbell's intensity and fervent desire to create one perfect moment now - ahead of an uncertain adult future. Chisara Agor brings nuance to Danielle, whose toughness acts as a shield, and who's allowed to be dignified and also a little petty. Both have strong vocals and slick moves."

Austin: Contributor Jesse Griffith reviews THE MUSIC MAN at The Long Center, writing "This is just an all-around fine production. I watched each moment with my old man's hawk-eye and I caught not one little hitch. When directors tell actors that "If you can see the audience they can see you", they had best heed this good advice. Old 'show trash' like me can spot a hesitation or a flubbed line or really any imperfection instantly."

UK / West End: Contributor Charlie Wilks reviews CLUB SWIZZLE at Roundhouse, writing "Everything you see feels like something new. From clowning to aerial hoop, burlesque to pole dancing, there's something in this show for everyone's taste level. The action you see is underscored to perfect time by a live bad, who improvise along to what's happening in front of them. And of course there's a little bit of audience participation, which if anything like tonight is to go by, is sure to be a definite highlight."

Tampa: Contributor Deborah Bostock-Kelley reviews ANNIE at University Area CDC, writing "Despite wishing the musical itself showed the relationship build between Annie and Daddy Warbucks, the song "Why Should I Change A Thing" was sung with beautiful emotional uncertainty by Rick. KariAnn made an excellent decision adding in the optional song to fill in the storyline. Annie and Rick had a unique father daughter chemistry. When he sang "Something Was Missing," you believed he'd been unknowingly looking for Annie as much as Annie was looking for her parents. They both found a chance to love and be loved."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Jan Nargi

Boston Contributing Editor

Jan Nargi is owner and creative director of JMN Publications, a marketing and public relations firm based in Boston, Mass. She provides consultation, communications, and writing services to clients in the health care, entertainment, financial, retail, manufacturing, non-profit, and sports industries. As a freelance writer, Jan has had hundreds of articles published in business and high-tech magazines. Theatrically, she has reviewed, written, directed, acted, produced, sung, danced, managed publicity, pounded nails, and designed lighting and sets. Jan has even acted in the occasional B-movie, playing a zombie, a psycho shrink, and a clueless news reporter. You may visit her on the web at www.jmnpublications.com.

